Special to the Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — Completing a year-long professional development program, Gloria Rybinski, public information officer for Highlands County Board of County Commission, joins an elite group of less than 70 others across the U.S. as a recognized Master Public Information Officer (MPIO).
Established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in 2017, the MPIO program is a three-course series to prepare senior level public information officers for an expanded role in delivering public information and warning using a strategic, whole community approach. It is the Department of Homeland Security’s highest level of training and credentialing for public information professionals.
“The Master PIO Course is the pinnacle of our training for emergency public information professionals,” said FEMA Emergency Management Institute Deputy Superintendent Michael J. Sharon. “It solidifies the skills they learned in our Basic and Advanced PIO courses to build seasoned communicators who are ready in times of crisis.”
The program reinforces the qualities needed to lead whole community public information/external affairs programs, provides relevant management theories and concepts and uses case studies to enhance public information/external affairs skill sets.
MPIO program participants work within a collaborative environment on projects with an established network of peers. Participants contribute to the body of knowledge for emergency management through evaluation of leadership, group dynamics and functional best practices of joint information centers (JICs) and by conducting peer-reviewed research resulting in a paper published by the National Emergency Training Center Library at the U.S. Fire Administration.
“Gloria is a vital part of Highlands County’s responsibility to get out accurate and concise information to our citizens, not only in times of emergency, but also on a daily basis. She takes her responsibilities seriously and does an excellent job of disseminating information timely and accurately. We are proud of Gloria’s desire to continue her education and congratulate her on completing the Emergency Management Institute’s Public Information Program,” James Brooks, chairman, County Commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.