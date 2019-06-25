The summer time is quickly approaching, and here in Florida that means an increased number of trips to the beach. Though most of us Floridians are probably very comfortable in the ocean, there are still things to keep in mind while you’re enjoying the sand and sea. One of the biggest things to keep in mind are the possibilities of rip tides and currents that could be life threatening in the wrong situation.
According to a Miami news report, more people die from rip currents than sharks in Florida. These currents kill an annual estimate of 100 people per year in the United States, per the United States Lifesaving Association. Most of these people are men between the ages of 10 and 29. Those most at risk, however, are tourists who may not be as familiar with the environment and the correct safety precautions.
A rip tide or rip current is described as a narrow, fast-moving, channel of water that starts near the shore and continues for roughly 10-30 yards. Some people are under the impression that rip currents can only happen when there is bad weather, however rip currents are based on the waves and the tides. This means rip currents can happen at any time.
Rip currents are more common around sandbars and areas with gradual shelving. This has to do with the rising amounts of water near the shore or shallow parts around sandbars. The wind pushes the water towards the land, causing a swell. The excess water will flow back out to the sea through the route of least resistance. The energy that comes from the waves is what can decide how powerful a rip current might be.
Rip currents pose serious threats to inexperienced or poor swimmers. If a swimmer panics while in a rip tide, they could drown or be carried out to sea. Approximately 80% of rescues carried out by lifeguards are caused by rip currents.
Once a rip current has formed, it is important to know how to stay safe. These dangerous but natural occurrences are extremely difficult to predict, so it’s important to know how to handle yourself should you wind up in this stressful situation.
One of the best ways to get out of a rip current is to swim parallel to the shore. This is because the ‘neck’ of the current is usually not very wide. When you first feel the current start to take hold of you, you can prevent further trouble by swimming out of the current. Alternatively, swimmer caught in a rip current can choose to relax and go with the flow of the current. Eventually the swimmer will be carried past the surf line, where the strong current will dissipate.
Florida beaches are summertime destinations for both locals and tourists. While there’s a multitude of possibilities to enjoy, there are also some things to be aware of. Rip currents aren’t something we want to think about while enjoying the surf, but sometimes it is necessary.
