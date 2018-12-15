SEBRING — During the past year, Jessica Sager Hartline has faced the death of her sister and a divorce, but she maintains a positive attitude and is determined to continue setting goals and striving for success in her personal and professional life.
“Life is not happily ever after in the Bible,” Sager said. “There’s so much messed up stuff in there.” Joseph was sold by his brothers into slavery, but in the end he rose to a position of power. People in the Bible faced difficulties, too. It’s how they responded that is inspirational.
“Growing up in church, we want that perfect box,” Sager said. “We want a perfect family. When yours doesn’t look like that, it takes a while to wrap your head around it.”
Yet realizing that your life isn’t the way you want is often the first step towards a better life. “If you want your life to look differently, you have to change it,” she said. “No one’s going to do it for you.”
Sager sets goals for herself. She has one-year goals, five-year goals and 10-year goals, and she achieves those goals through discipline. To reach her spiritual and fitness goals, she exercises and has devotions every day.
Reaching a goal usually isn’t done in one big leap; instead, she believes that success usually comes one small step at a time. She keeps stepping towards her goals by developing habits that help her reach them. That way she doesn’t waste precious minutes thinking about what she has to do all the time.
“All small things add up,” Sager said. “Warren Buffett saved his pennies as a child, because he understood compounding interest. In the same way, small steps with diet and exercise compound to give you the results that you want.” Those small steps can be applied to any portion of life — financial, spiritual, personal or health.
At the end of each year, Sager starts to think about her new word for the next year and reflects on how this word will help her achieve her goals. Her word for each year serves as a guiding framework. It’s different than a New Year’s resolution, because it’s a guiding principle rather than a specific act that must be done every day.
For 2018, her word was intentional. Sager determined to be intentional with her time, and that covered being intentional with her relationship with her children and her relationships at work. She wanted to be fully present and not worry. The grace that God gives us is sufficient for the day, Sager said.
That grace carried her through the tragic days after her sister’s crash. Sager helped comfort her family and helped plan the funeral of her sister. God gave her the grace to make it through those tragic days that came just a few months after her divorce.
She looked at that tragedy in much the same way she faces the rest of life. She asked herself, “What needs to be done?” Then she thoughtfully considered how to move forward. Rather than letting fear seize her and paralyze her, she trusted God to give her the strength to do what needed to be done.
Sager believes that she must set goals even when she doesn’t feel positive. “I’ve had a lot of not positive things happen in the last year, but I stay focused by having goals set.” If you have a map of where to go, you can zone out and be on autopilot. The map will help you get there, Sager said.
“Reality is, there’s a lot of negativity,” she said. “Life throws a lot of negativity at you. It’s how we respond to the negativity that makes a difference. Life’s not going to always be easy. Sometimes we are going to be sad, but there’s a reward at the end of it.” Psalm 126:5-6 speaks about that, she said. Sager believes that this reward is feasible if life is lived intentionally and we react to adversities with faith in God and a determination to take positive steps towards a brighter future.
“I don’t take things personally very often,” Sager said. “I know God has a plan for me, and I have faith in God’s plan.”
Sager believes that real change is possible for anyone. “Picture where you want your life to be in a year,” she said. “Look at your personal, family and professional life. Look at the whole picture.
“Look at it as an outsider,” she said. “See what you like and what you don’t like. Give yourself credit for what you do well. When you look at where you want to be, it helps you set goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.