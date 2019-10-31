I wish I had more occasions to write about local hero’s. I cannot ignore this one. Some quick background: I am new this year to Highlands County. I decided after 50 years of dodging personal medical responsibility to “man Up” in my retirement and focus, if not obsess, on my health and well being. No excuses or stories; it just happens.
Despite all the perceived stress and anxiety of facing the scrutinizing of my body and any treatments and cures, it’s not that bad. I have found the medical professionals in our county, from my primary to the specialists, to be at the top of their field — compassionate, knowledgeable, good listeners, and deeply concerned about my well being. This letter is not about me.
I have just recently had to undergo procedures for some skin cancer. The last scalpel I met with had to do with some serious extraction to cure the problem. The recovery and rehabilitation of the wound required a real expert. I was referred to and met Dr. Kevin Strathy and Natu. As it turns out, Natu has the same last name.
They knew immediately there was one procedure to repair and put my wound back together. They have the utmost experience, accolades, compassion, and communication skills with the patient. It was obvious to me from my first appointment and many subsequent appointments, they weren’t just doing their job, or collecting fees, they love their work and their patients.
I discovered and came to find out, and asked numerous backup questions, about their charity work in Iberia. They donate two months a year; not once every 10 years, five years, three years, but twice a year to treating and healing those who don’t have the means of insurance, money, or clinics. They collect donated items, cash, and I’m sure some of their own funds to treat hundreds of people with life threatening and debilitating illness. They give up substantial income (two experts for two months a year) and juggle patients and family responsibilities with care and do it with little notice while being very humble about their sacrifice.
They load an ocean container twice a year with medical supplies, food, and comfort items to achieve their mission. As a former customer of the ocean cargo business, I know this costs in the tens of thousands of dollars. I found out today that Highlands Regional Medical Center donates the single-use pillows that they cannot reuse to the Strathys.
I urge all Highland County residents and anyone within shouting range to make a small donation to their mission. Even if you cannot afford $20, drop them a note showing your encouragement and support, at Sebring Plastic Surgery, 807 U.S. 27 S. , Sebring FL 33870.
As Natu, from her dictionary of “Hum….?? A quote I really have to ponder on” put it, “It takes many small drops to fill a bucket.” You can find these mind enhancing and so true quotations around their office.
Unspoken heroes or saints? Being a spiritual person, I have to say walking in Jesus’s shoes and making Highlands County proud.
James Sebastiani is an author/writer/retired businessman and an Avon Park resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
