Has anyone heard the statement, “Ignorance of the law is no excuse?” Well God makes such a statement in Romans 1:18-21 KJV.
What does this mean? It means that not knowing what your salvation is no excuse. God gives no mercy to anyone who dies refusing to believe or saying they never knew.
We see what our salvation is around us constantly with our seasons and plant kingdom. Plants die and go back to the ground and new plants come up during the seasons. What does this show or imply? Christ’s death, burial and resurrection.
Most pastors today say that we have to work for our salvation to be saved, that we have to follow the law [Ten Commandments]. The law does not save but shows us that we are sinners and sinners break the law. Romans 5: 20-21 tells us that where our offense or sin abounds; God’s grace abounds more. By his death, burial and resurrection, Jesus fulfilled the law and paid for all our sins ... past, present and future sins.
The following will blow your minds, as far as God is concern. Christ was just crucified, I mean now, today! We are in time that God created; God is eternal. A thousand years of time is as one day to God. So, get this, when one believes, believe what? The gospel of grace, our salvation, 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, KJV. God sees us, Our old nature, crucified, buried and resurrection along with Christ and sees Christ’s righteous in us and not our unrighteousness. All of God’s power for our salvation comes the minute we admit we are a sinner (Luke 18: 9-14., KJV) and believe with a deep heart (1 Corinthians 15:1-4, KJV).
What happens at this point? The power is in the resurrection where Christ defeated death and paid all sins, all done. Get this, before the foundation of the world with the council of God, the Trinity. Christ’s crucifixion actually occurred before the foundation of the world. So, what happens next? God justifies us, meaning he sees no sin in us but sees Christ’s righteousness in us. We are baptized by the Holy Spirit, not water, into the body of Christ as a member of his body.
God, by judicial decree, justifies the believer where we become like Adam before he sinned. By one, Adam, we became sinful but, by one, Christ, we are saved. This is a gift; a gift comes with no conditions. No works. Meaning no church, no tithing, no sabbath day, no hail Mary’s, no charity work, no bowing to the ground, no water baptism. Nothing. Just believe.
Good works is the result of salvation, not the cause for salvation. The minute you believe, you have repented of all sins; God sees no sin in you. If your belief is a deep-hearted belief that only God knows, then your salvation will be seen by others in your personality change. Only God can change one’s personality. It takes more power to change one’s personality than to create the universe. There is the pull of the world, one’s self-centeredness and the deception of Satan, who controls our personality. Once saved, one walks as Jesus did in his earthly ministry.
Does this all mean that you will not sin anymore? No! But, what it does mean is that you will be more aware of sin and not willfully sin and with time, by reading the word of God, through the Holy Spirit, God will empower one through a sanctification process to hate sin more. Does salvation give license to sin? No! Would you hurt someone who just saved your life or would you love that person?
Now, what does God expect from us as believers, disciple His word to others who do not know, Romans 10: 9-14 KJV. As Jesus said, I am the way, through his crucifixion, burial and resurrection; the life, his life gives us life; the truth, God’s living word is true; God does not lie and the living word is Jesus! John 14: 6, KJV.
We are not worthy and do not deserve this gift, the greatest gift that anyone could receive, and why did God do this, John 3:16. We were created in the image of the Triune God; we are a part of him and him in us.
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident. This a reflection of his thoughts, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
