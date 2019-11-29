SEBRING — With grateful hearts and stomachs full, hundreds of people were fed through the efforts of Salvation Army and untold volunteers on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers cooked for hours on Thursday morning at the Highlands County Multi-Sports Complex. Others cooked turkeys in their own homes. Volunteers were from all different walks of life, local dignitaries, retirees and even future politicians.
City of Sebring City Administrator Randy Vosburg brought his family to serve the turkey dinner with all the trimmings and dessert. Vosburg said they started cooking at the concession stand at 8 a.m. but many people had been preparing for an entire week.
Those partaking in the dinner had the option to pick up the dinners at the concession stand at the ball field or have it delivered courtesy of Alan Jay Automotive vans. Some 100 deliveries were scheduled by noon and the vans would return for more deliveries. Some of the fire houses, EMS and Central Dispatch were all scheduled to have food delivered to those who had to work despite the holiday.
“I brought the family out here today,” Vosburg said. “We are very blessed, and we want to share the day with others.”
Vosburg said Highlands County Board of County Commissioner Don Elwell was the driving force behind organizing this year’s holiday dinner. He also said many people were picking up dinners for their neighbors.
“One woman just left with 26 dinners, she is bringing them to her community,” Vosburg said.
Nancy Davis is a nurse, so it was no wonder she was taking care of others on Thanksgiving Day.
“This is awesome,” Davis said. “This is the first year I am bringing dinner to my shut-in neighbors.”
At the Salvation Army Worship Center at 120 N Ridgewood Dr., gusts enjoyed their meals at decorative tables. New friendships were made, and old acquaintances renewed as the diners socialized.
Carl Rappe enjoyed his dinner with Beverly Eck. Eck turned 89 on Nov. 26, she had a birthday and Thanksgiving dinner all in one.
“I know they deliver but I wanted to get out and socialize,” Eck said. “The day is so pretty, I just wanted to get out of the house. I eat alone every day.”
Eck said she used to attend worship services when they were offered at the Salvation Army. Earlier this year the services were stopped. The Salvation Army still offers community resources and has a thrift store that funds them at 3135 Kenilworth Blvd.
