The word of God has three absolutes that all must face. One, God does not lie and if he did, the entire universe would collapse on itself and all would be gone. It is his word that holds all things together. Two, it is impossible to please him without faith, Hebrews 11:6 KJV. Three, without Jesus's divine blood, it is impossible to redeem one's sins, Hebrews 10:19 KJV.
Every age of human history God, dealt differently, different dispensations. First, one must recognize that he or she is a sinner and in need of a savoir, Luke 18:9-14, KJV., a horizontal truth, a truth for all dispensations. Next, In this age or dispensation, God says have faith in what? 1 Corinthians 15: 1-4, KJV. This is a vertical truth, only for this dispensation. It does not include going to church for salvation, doing charity work for salvation, having a rosary for salvation, no more sacrifices every year or week, no tithing for salvation, no pleading for forgiveness for salvation, no water baptism for salvation, no anything for salvation but just faith in the workings of the cross. Jesus is the only way, as stated in John 14:6 KJV., a horizontal truth for all dispensations.
In the physical world, we can not see the power of the gospel [1 Corinthians 15:1-4, KJV] and his divine blood work once one believes. Again, all sin must be paid for and there is only two ways, one, by believing or by you in the lake of fire, everlasting.
My next writings will deal with the importance of marriage then on mental health and what God's word say about these subjects.
Bruce Tooker
Lake Placid
