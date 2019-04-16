In response to recent "advice" to women on their appearance: the same standards apply to men. The writer might have better luck in social situations if he were less judgmental.
Margaret Hamilton
Sebring
I'm glad I wasn't the only one who found his letter sexists and immature.
