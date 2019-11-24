SEBRING: Residents of the Country Club of Sebring are thrilled that they again have a restaurant in their community. They’re also thrilled with the menu and the owner, Sammy Zilbeari, who opened Sammy’s Grill on November 1st.
Zilbeari came from Fort Myers where he owned another restaurant. He said he fell in love with the area and especially the empty facility. It was calling out to him. Having started out at 16 as a dishwasher, then a cook, then a manager, he bought his first restaurant at age 22. He says he likes family style homemade cooking the most. Since moving to Sebring, he’s found that everyone is so friendly and he feels welcome.
Sammy’s Grill is open everyday from 11am to 8pm. Zilbeari does all the cooking. The lunch menu offers 34 choices. They range from half pound burgers, to clubs, to hot sandwiches, and salads. According to waitress Melanie Hendrix, who is a Sebring native, people are loving the ‘Black and Blue Burger’, made from an 81/19 blend.
Bartender, Laurie Jack has noticed a favorite at the bar seems to be the Philly steak & cheese, served with curly golden fries. The full bar serves ice cold draft beer too, which goes great after a round of golf.
The dinner menu starts at 4pm. That’s when the pork & steaks, chicken, seafood, and Italian dishes start coming out. Every day there’s a different homemade dinner special. You might want to try the roast pork with stuffing, or maybe the Chicken Marsala.
County Club of Sebring residents since 1998, Albert and Martha Griffin are so happy that they don’t have to drive to Highway 27 to eat out anymore. They’ve eaten at Sammy’s six times already in the past 12 days. They’re pleased with the grilled fish dinner that’s served with homemade soup or salad, potatoes, and veggies.
The Griffin’s said they like that the food is good and affordable. They also like that Zilbeari comes out of the kitchen to check in with the customers. They added that the chicken quesadillas are great too.
Sammy’s Grill will be open Thanksgiving. Traditional turkey, ham, and roast pork will be offered that day. The restaurant seats 150 hungry people, including out on the covered patio area. They are also taking reservations now for Christmas parties and groups. The restaurant is open to the public every day.
If you’re not familiar with the Country Club of Sebring, it’s on CR 635, not far from Highlands Hammock State Park. Take Hammock Rd. west to the park entrance, and then turn left, and go south about a half mile. Sammy’s Grill is next to the club house. Or, just use your GPS! Enter 4800 Haw Branch Road, Sebring. If all else fails, dial 863 382-3500. You can call that number for take-outs as well. See you there!
