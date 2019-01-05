This is a drone image of Archbold Biological Station. A proposed sand mine would go on private property that sits north of SR 70 and is between lakes Annie and Placid. Biologist Dr. Hilary Swain of Archbold Biological Station wanted to have a study done on any possible effects the sand mine would have on adjacent hydrology, particularly Lake Annie, a 67-foot-deep ancient lake containing 37,000 years of sediments.