SEBRING — Discussion of a proposed sand mine on State Road 70 near Archbold Biological Station will resume Tuesday.
The Highlands County Board of Adjustment agreed to continue the Nov. 13, 2018 hearing to Jan. 8 to give time for biologist Dr. Hilary Swain of Archbold Biological Station to have a study done on any possible effects the sand mine would have on adjacent hydrology, particularly Lake Annie, a 67-foot-deep ancient lake containing 37,000 years of sediments.
The proposed sand mine would go on private property that sits north of State Road 70 and is between lakes Annie and Placid.
Part of the reason for the continuance was that people called by Swain to speak on possible environmental impacts were unable to attend the November meeting.
Swain would be out of the county in December, leaving the earliest meeting in January. Attorney Bert J. Harris III, representing the landowner, found it acceptable to continue the meeting.
Also, by continuing the meeting, the adjustment board saved the county the expense of having to re-advertise the meeting in the local newspaper of record or post notices again on the property for nearby residents.
The owner, Black Bear Citrus LLC, had requested a special exemption to the code to allow extraction of sand, removing earth or topsoil from a 33.47-acre portion of a 200-acre parcel at 25 Pump Road, between SR 70 to the south and Lake Placid lake to the north.
The application stated mining had taken place there in the past. However, the land is currently a commercial grove.
Having a sand mine would allow the owner to sell the sand while creating a pond along the east property line along with areas that were mined in the past, to make a buffer.
Swain’s concern was whether or not the sand mine would affect water flow into Lake Annie on Archbold property, which is fed by groundwater seep from all directions except the north.
Water flows out of the lake underground to the north, toward the proposed sand mine.
Calling the lake “a precious museum,” Swain said it’s one of the few deep-water lakes in the subtropics that did not originate from a melted glacier, as the Great Lakes did, and has never dried out.
It’s part of the Global Lake Ecological Observatory Network, she said.
Archbold Station and Lake Annie form the headwaters of the Josephine Creek sub-basin of Lake Istokpoga, Swain said. She’s concerned that digging down to the water table might influence outflows from the lake.
Swain told the adjustment board that the county’s Natural Resources Advisory Commission had reviewed the sand mine application and did not find enough detail — how deep excavators would dig or how much sand would be removed — to decide on it.
Harris asked Swain twice at November’s meeting if she had evidence to show Lake Annie would be impacted by sand mine “downhill” from the lake. She said, twice, she had not had a chance to do a study or pull data, and needs to have an expert study the hydrology.
Board member Chip Boring asked if digging too far down would cause damage to the water table. Swain said the water table is not “flat” but “domed,” and storage capacity changes if the topography changes.
She said she just needs more information on how it might change.
During part of her presentation, Harris asked her what would happen if other landowners around Archbold decided to develop their land.
“They would have trouble with the 21 federally-listed species on that property,” Swain said.
Harris also asked if Swain had any concerns that water would flow from the sand mine to Lake Annie, and she said, “No.”
