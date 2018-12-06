SEBRING — You might need to use a GPS to keep up with the where-a-bouts of Sandy Jones. The name of her restaurants change from time to time, but the constant is it always starts with “Sandy’s.” Her newest hangout is at 12906 U.S. 98, south of Sebring, and east of U.S. 27.
After 19 years of restaurant ownership and 32 years in the food industry, Jones recently decided to downsize a bit. She moved her Sandy’s Circle Café in downtown Sebring to U.S. 98, and now calls it Sandy’s Café 98.
Jones and her partner, Cy Barrett, are serving breakfast and lunch from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day. On Fridays, you can dine until 8 p.m. and enjoy their homemade dinners.
Not only have some of the waitresses followed to the new location, but so have many of their regular customers. Over the years, they’ve become friends, too.
The new location is homey and seats 49 hungry people.
Jones said, “We cook everything from scratch.”
Breakfast is served until 10:30 a.m. You’ll find the traditional choices, plus southern biscuits with sausage gravy, along with eggs Benedict. If you like omelets, you’ll love the ones at Sandy’s.
The lunch menu has “hand-pattied” burgers and Sandy’s wraps. But there’s hot lunch favorites too. Jones brags about her meatloaf and roast beef! Or, how about beer battered haddock or fried shrimp, with fish and chips. They cut their own fries and make their own coleslaw as well. Eleven side dishes are available to compliment things.
So, if you’re one of Sandy’s long-time customers or just spotted the big “open” flag outside the restaurant on U.S. 98 and County Road 17, you’ll be welcome at the new location. For take outs, call 863-659-1282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.