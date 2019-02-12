AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panther baseball team dropped both ends of a doubleheader to a hot Santa Fe Saints team on Saturday.
The Panthers lost the first game 14-0 and the second game 4-0 to drop to 3-9 on the season, while the Saints extended their win streak to seven to improve to 12-1 on the season.
The Panthers fell behind in the first game in the first inning 2-0 after Parker Biederer led off with a walk and later scored on a double by Garrett Mathes. Mathes later scored on a wild pitch.
Two infield singles by Caleb Stafford and Biederer and a single by Brock Edge in the second inning led to three more runs by the Saints to take a 5-0 lead over the Panthers.
Starting Panther pitcher Trey Fields recovered with scoreless 1-2-3 innings in the third and fourth innings, but would not make it out of the fifth after starting the inning with two leadoff walks.
Both runners would score after a pitching change as part of a three-run inning as the Saints extended their lead to 8-0 after five innings.
Santa Fe increased its lead to 10-0 after six innings as a double by Fields and a single by Ronny Hinton led to two more runs before the Panthers were able to close out the inning with a 5-4-3 double play.
The Saints pounded out six more hits in the seventh inning, including a double by Hinton to drive in two of the four runs scored by Santa Fe to make the final score 14-0.
Brock Edge had three base hits in the games and Kyler Marquis drove in four runs for the Saints.
The Panthers had four base hits, one each by Pierson Lewis, P.J. Cimo, Hunter Martinez and Jakobe Smith.
Biederer and Mathes struck early for the Saints against the Panthers in the first inning in the second game, with Biedere leading off with a single and scoring on a double by Mathes. Mathes later scored on a single by Edge to give the Saints a 2-0 after the first inning.
Santa Fe doubled up on its lead in the third inning, both with two outs. After hitting a batter, Panther starting pitcher Dylan Kelley gave up a double to Edge into right-centerfield to score one run and a single by Marquis drove in Edge as the Saints took a 4-0 lead after three innings.
Kelley pitched a scoreless fourth inning and Edwin Serrano came on in relief to hold the Saints scoreless the final three innings.
Th Panthers threatened in the sixth inning with two outs as Case Hannum doubled and reached third on a single by Shane Magrann, but were unable to push a run across the plate as the Panthers lost the second game 4-0.
Biederer led the Saints with three hits and Edge had two with two RBI. Anthony Arguelles picked up the win with six scoreless innings against the Panthers.
Hannum led the Panthers with two hits.
South Florida is back on the diamond on Wednesday with a home game against Seminole State College at Panther Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.