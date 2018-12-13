SEBRING — Curtis White, who had formerly been the Santa on Circle Park in Sebring, has moved to 530 Lime St., just a few blocks away. White and the City of Sebring parted ways, and he is sharing the holiday joy at a new place.
“Everything is free, but people can leave a donation,” White said. “People will need to bring their own phones or cameras for pictures.
“I’ve spent three years on [growing] this beard and four years on this long hair,” White said. He wants to look the authentic part of Santa without needing a fake beard or hair.
“I do it for kids of all ages,” he said. “I’ve been Santa for kids from one-and-a-half days old to 99 years old.”
White starts at 6 p.m. and stays as long as people come. Visitors can use nearby public parking for their visits with Santa. He will be available every night, except for Saturday, Dec. 15. On this date he will be at 101 E. Main St. in Avon Park.
