LAKE PLACID — Just after 7 a.m. Saturday, first responders were dispatched to a property on State Road 70 west of Placid Lake Boulevard in response to a tractor trailer on fire. There were no injuries reported.
According to the Highlands County Fire Rescue incident report, the driver of the enclosed tractor trailer was hauling 24 golf carts, heading eastbound on State Road 70 from Sarasota to West Palm Beach. The report shows the driver noticed smoke from the driver's side tires and had to find a place to pull into.
The report shows the driver saw his brakes were on fire and had no luck putting it out. He did manage to get one golf cart off the trailer with only minimum damage and also removed the tractor.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. Within about 14 minutes, the fire was extinguished. The driver did tell HCFR that the remaining 10 gas powered and 13 golf battery powered carts were insured.
A battalion commander wrote in his report that the fire pattern corresponded with the driver's account of how the fire spread.
Responding to the fire were units from Sun N Lakes Lake Placid and Placid Lakes and Highlands County EMS. Glades Electric was called because a power pole, transformer and lines were damaged, although no wires were on the ground.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.