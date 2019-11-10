By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — City of Sebring Fire Department responded to a blazing business and vehicle at Custom Prints at 1086 Lakeview Dr. just after 3:30 Saturday morning. Because of the early hour, the building was vacant and no one was injured.
Sebring Fire Captain Austin Maddox said the fire at the rear of the building outside. A car parked near the building was determined to be a total loss. The fire entered the building and the insulation caught fire. Machinery and storage made up most of the back room while apparel was toward the front of the store.
The weather made fighting the fire fairly tough, Maddox said.
“We had very significant winds from the cold front coming off of Lake Jackson,” Captain Maddox said. “The store is right there, across from Lake Jackson. It took a lot of effort to get that fire out.”
When firefighters would open a door, the wind gave the fire more fuel, according to Maddox.
The fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire. The fire marshal will also determine whether the building is a total loss or not. According to the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s website, the total assessed value of the building was $102,661.
