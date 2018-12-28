VENUS — Are you interested in local plants and wildlife? Have you heard of Archbold Biological Station but have never visited? Archbold is now offering free Saturday morning guided nature tours for the public. These short tours, from 10-10:30 a.m. will run from Jan. 5, 2019 – Feb. 23, 2019.
Environmental Educator and Archbold volunteer, Susan Sunflower is looking forward to showing participants, “a sampling of habitats, including seasonal wetlands, pine forests, and the Florida scrub. We will also talk about Florida’s unique animals and plants and what they are doing during the winter.” After the walk, visitors are invited to stay for a 20 minute video about Archbold’s research on Florida Scrub-Jays.
Archbold’s Education Coordinator, Dustin Angell says, “these tours are short and sweet,” and is hopeful they will attract people who haven’t visited before due to the difficulty of hiking in the sand. “All ages are welcome, but we put this together with the needs of the retirement community in mind.”
No RSVP is necessary, but visitors are encouraged to arrive early to sign in and to wear appropriate footwear for the outdoors. Archbold Biological Station’s mission is “to build and share the scientific knowledge needed to protect the life, lands, and waters of the heart of Florida.” It is located 8 miles south of Lake Placid at 123 Main Drive, Venus, FL 33960. The entrance is 1.8 miles south of S.R. 70 on Old S.R. 8 (C.R. 17).
For more information call 863-465-2571 x233 during business hours or email Angell at dangell@archbold-station.org.
