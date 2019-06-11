LAKE PLACID — A two-vehicle crash Saturday at 5:40 p.m. claimed the life of one and sent several people to AdventHealth Lake Placid. Capt. Mark Schneider of the Lake Placid Police Department said Bernard Hogan, of Lake Placid, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to Schneider, the crash is still under investigation but he did give a preliminary report.
Donna Hogan was driving a 2016 Ford Edge SUV with her husband Bernard in the front passenger seat. She was headed west on Tower Street (toward U.S. 27) when she pulled into the path of a 2018 Ford Transit E350 passenger van driven by Joey Wade Micco, of Okeechobee.
Micco was driving northbound on U.S. 27. Schneider said there were seven passengers in the van. The two vehicles collided in what is commonly referred to as a T-bone accident.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 27 were shut down, and Lake Placid Police Department and Highlands County sheriff’s deputies diverted traffic through turn lanes.
Donna Hogan was taken to the nearby hospital and later taken to a trauma center in Lakeland.
Schneider said he spoke with her son, Brett Hogan with Highlands County Fire Rescue, on Monday morning and reported her to be in stable condition.
Micco was treated for minor injuries on the scene by EMS. Three of his seven passengers were taken to the local hospital.
Schneider said everyone involved in the accident was wearing seat belts. He also said alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.
According to records, this is the 12th traffic fatality on Highlands County roads this year.
