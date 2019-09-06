We did it. We faced down another hurricane. Looks like Hurricane Dorian has turned away.
Maybe it’s because we were ready and had a new metal roof.
We also had supplies: bottled water, meals, flashlights, a hand-crank radio, jugs of water, paper plates, plastic utensils, hand sanitizer and garbage cans full of water — for bathing. We also had plywood shutters: Not easy to put up.
Through family and a Facebook friend, my wife and I found a young man and a nice couple from our neighborhood who felt God’s hand on their shoulders.
“Go help,” The Lord said. They did. Thanks for that.
I cleared out the garage, to move the car in out of Category 5 winds. I had nearly finished when we learned Dorian might turn.
At least, maybe now, I can get it put all back in an orderly fashion.
What we don’t have yet is a generator. Got to get one. Would have been rough if power had gone out.
I don’t want our young son to cling to his mom in a darkened house. That happened after Hurricane Irma. I didn’t want his mother, my wife, passing out in the heat with no air-conditioning. That nearly happened with Irma.
This time, we tried to find a hotel room for a few nights, with air-conditioning and an onsite generator. Did you know not one hotel within a two-hour drive has generators capable of running air-conditioning in the rooms? High-end resorts at international amusement parks have them: expensive rates. Any other place, if the power goes out, guests can cool off in the lobby, but eventually will have to return to their rooms.
Nope. We need a home generator, a permanent one that runs on natural gas, so we don’t need five or six Jerry cans to fuel it.
I would also endorse roll-down shutters.
Much as we appreciate two old friends and a new one who helped put up shutters for Irma, and the three new friends who helped this time, we need something easy.
Then we can just lock up and hit the hotel, or ride it out and crank up the generator.
For now, still no generator. But we have food.
Stephen Shiveley, meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, has warned: “Don’t eat your hurricane snacks. Not yet.”
We’re at the peak of the season, and will surely have other hurricane threats.
We won’t.
And as for me and my house, those shutters will stay up through the holidays.
It will make our house look extra creepy for Halloween, and we can string lights on them for Christmas.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer at the Highlands News-Sun. Contact him via email at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com.
