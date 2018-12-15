SEBRING — Parents of school-age kids and school staff can start making long-range plans after the approval of the 2019-2020 calendar by the School Board of Highlands County.
First the key dates for the current school year include: the two-hour early release on Dec. 21, which is the last day of school before the winter break; teachers return Jan. 7, 2019, followed by students on Jan. 8, 2019; teacher workdays with students off on Feb. 14, 15, 2019; Spring Break is March 9-17, 2019; holiday on Good Friday, April 19, 2019; early release on last day of school on May 24, 2019.
The last workday for teachers will be May 28, 2019, which is the day after the Monday, May 27, 2019, Memorial Day holiday.
For the 2019-2020 school year, teachers will return on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 and school starts for students on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Students will be off on Oct. 14, 2019, which is a teacher work day.
The winter break for 2019-2020 will start with a two-hour early release on Dec. 20, 2019. Teachers will return Jan. 6, 2020, with students going back to class on Jan. 7, 2020.
The Spring Break will be March 14-22, 2020.
The last day of school for students will be a two-hour early release on May 22, 2020. After the May 25 Memorial Day holiday, the last day for teachers will be May 26, 2020.
For both the 2018-19 and 2019-2020 school years, there are only two early release days — the last day of school before the winter break and the last day of the school year.
