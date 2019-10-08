By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will discuss health insurance, including a new surgery program, at a 3 p.m. workshop today.
SurgeryPlus bundles pricing resulting in half the cost, to the district, for a large list of surgeries, like knee replacements, back surgery and hip replacements and bariatric surgery, said Richard “Bo” Birt, district finance director.
According to SurgeryPlus, it offers surgical procedures that are covered under the State Group Health Insurance Program, but is different from the employee’s health insurance plan because the healthcare services are “bundled” together. For example, rather than paying separately for the surgeon, facility, anesthesiologist, and radiologist, SurgeryPlus negotiates one “bundled” rate.
Birt noted SurgeryPlus has a contract with Orlando Health (formerly known as Orlando Regional Medical Center).
If a district employee needed a hip replacement they would go to Orlando Health, or other location recommended in the SurgeryPlus plan, and it would cost them nothing, he said.
“It would be free to the employee and it would be about half the market price,” Birt said.
The State of Florida has contracted with the SurgeryPlus company with 400,000 employees, he noted.
“It looks like a really good program,” Birt said. “So basically it is medical tourism inside the United States.”
There will be a travel benefit that will cover some expenses if they have to stay overnight, he said.
The district’s Insurance Committee has been looking at it for the past year, Birt said.
Along with a few locations in Orlando, the SurgeryPlus provider map shows about a dozen providers in the Tampa Bay area, two in Sarasota, two in the Cape Coral/Fort Myers area and locations in Palm Beach County and South Florida.
The School Board of Highlands County has a self-insured health insurance program, which starting Jan. 1 will be using Florida Blue to process its claims.
The School Board will consider approval of the contract with SurgeryPlus at its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.