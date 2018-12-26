SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will be going into its fifth year of providing health insurance through its own self-insurance program and will be switching to a new provider to protect it from high/catastrophic claims.
District Finance Director Richard “Bo” Birt noted that the district continues to be self-insured for its health insurance for employees and qualified spouses and dependents.
Whenever an employee’s or a dependent’s claims reaches $250,000, the stop loss carrier pays the remainder of the claim after the district pays the initial $250,000, he explained.
“It protects our self-insurance fund from getting hit with a million dollar claim,” Birt said.
Florida Blue had provided the stop loss insurance for the district, but the company that processes the district’s insurance claims is changing from Florida Blue to Cigna on Jan. 1, 2019.
The district had sought bids for the stop loss coverage and received eight proposals. The district’s insurance committee recommended the district purchase the stop-loss insurance for 2019 from Cigna at a cost of about $669,182.
Except for Cigna, all of the original proposals were contingent upon receipt and review of the district’s September claims, according to Kathy Gordon with Siver Insurance Consultants, which advises the district on insurance matters.
“We initially negotiated with the three most competitively priced proposals by providing them with detailed September claims data,” she stated in a letter to Birt. “Two of the three proposals did not finalize their terms and indicated that their pricing would increase significantly.”
Birt said the district could have chosen another company, but Cigna provided the best deal.
The School Board approved the purchase of stop loss insurance from Cigna.
In October 2016, Birt informed the School Board that the self-insurance health care plan had been hit by high claims with a likely loss of more than $1 million over two months.
The district subsequently stopped covering spouses who were eligible for their employer’s insurance plan.
