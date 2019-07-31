Summer is coming to a close in just a few weeks, and school for Highlands County public school students will be starting back on Aug. 12, 2019. Beginning a new school year can make children and teens nervous, exhausted, and/or ready for a fresh start. Believe it, or not, the public libraries can help students prepare for the new school year — and keep them prepared all year long.
In a previous article by another staff member, it was mentioned that reading throughout the summer is key to a successful school year. It isn’t too late to make sure your children and teens are reading. Reading can be a great way to introduce new ideas and begin important conversations. Sometimes expressing emotions or experiencing new things can be difficult — and reading can help! For kiddos (and parents of those kiddos) beginning kindergarten, it can be scary and exciting at the same time. To ease those first day jitters, try these items:
“The Day You Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson: In this colorful picture book, Rigoberto attends his first day at a new school and the students laugh at him for being different. Later Rigoberto meets another student that is different, and we see that we are special in our different ways.
“The Kissing Hand” by Audrey Penn: This is a book used frequently to ease first-day anxiety. In this classic story, Chester, a raccoon, is hesitant to attend kindergarten. That is until his mom teaches him a special way to always carry her love with him.
“First Day Jitters” by Julie Danneberg: Sarah is afraid to start at a new school. She reluctantly gets out of bed and is forced to school. When she arrives in the classroom, the reader gets a shock — Sarah is the teacher. The book is a great way to show children that everyone gets nervous about new places and people.
“Clifford Goes to Kindergarten” by Norman Bridwell: For fans of the big red dog, this is a great read! Clifford is joining Emily Elizabeth on her first day of kindergarten, who is nervous about making new friends. Emily Elizabeth learns that school and learning can be fun!
“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: School Time Fun”: This is actually a DVD with various Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood episodes done by the Fred Rogers Company with characters from the Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood television show. These episodes show the different school situations and the feelings that can occur during those times. The adults in Daniel’s life provide him with advice and songs that guide him through these new experiences.
Young children aren’t the only students who feel a little nervous about the first day back to school. Each year is an opportunity for a fresh start with new experiences and situations. Parents and older children alike can sometimes feel overwhelmed by these new paths. For these parents and students, there are many different books that can be helpful.
All three Highlands County libraries have young adult sections for students to browse and find books that discuss the topics that make them nervous — or just for information. The libraries also have parenting books for parents in need of a little guidance, and the Sebring Public Library has a section devoted to just parenting books!
The “new” can be daunting and overwhelming, but with a little preparation it is possible to transition easily. Not only does the library help provide materials to learn and understand the emotional aspects of these new journeys, but we can help provide learning resources too. Libraries are here to help find books and resources for all situations. Just visit any library to learn more about these learning resources such as, ABC Mouse, AWE computers, Universal Class, and more. Remember we are only a phone call or mouse clickaway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.