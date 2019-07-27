As a former teacher and student, I have eaten my share of school lunches. I have eaten lunch from home, and bravely partaken of what the school district had to offer.
Growing up, we often brought lunch from home. My favorite homemade lunch my mom made me was a meatloaf sandwich. Mom’s meatloaf was fantastic, possibly because there was actually meat in it. It is a recipe I never quite duplicated, but the memory of the sandwich, with ketchup and mayonnaise, lingers.
Of course, it wasn’t always meatloaf sandwiches. One morning, my brother was griping because all we had for lunch fixings was peanut butter. “Choke sandwiches” was my brother’s name for them, and he made his teen-aged displeasure known.
By this time, lunch making had fallen to my younger sister. She silently prepared our lunch that morning, making two sandwiches for my brother as usual. She stacked them end up in a brown paper bag and then sweetly asked my brother, “Carl, would you like an apple with lunch?”
My brother grunted yes. While his back was turned, my sister picked up an apple, held it above his lunch bag, and dropped it on top of his sandwiches. Then rolling up the bag, she handed it to Carl.
That incident will someday make it into a short story of mine.
Of course, not everyone can afford even the modest cost of a school lunch. We never had to apply for free or reduced lunches, but I had students who probably did. And as much as we gripe about school meals, for some kids it’s the only hot meal they get in a day.
School districts are often faced with the challenge of kids who don’t have the money to pay for school lunches and don’t bring something from home. Some let the kid ring up a tab. Then the problem is getting said tab paid off.
According to several articles I read at www.cnn.com, a school district in Pennsylvania took a drastic measure to get payment from delinquent parents. It warned them that their kids could be sent to foster care if they refused to pay up.
I am not kidding. The Wyoming Valley West School District sent letters to about 1,000 parents, telling them that they’d received numerous letters about the debt, and that continued nonpayment could result in the parents being sent to Dependency Court, where their kids could be taken from them.
The author of the letter, Joseph Muth, the director of federal programs for the school district, claimed the letter was a “last resort” and that the district was owed over $22,000. They were also considering serving peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to the kids who owed money, which is a lot better in my opinion than threatening to send their kids to foster care.
The letter caused a huge outcry. Joanne Van Saun, who runs the county’s local children and youth services program, was outraged. She felt the school district had “weaponized” her agency and didn’t like it one bit.
In the end, the school district backed down. In an online post Wednesday, it apologized for sending the letter. Moreover, it stated it had decided to accept the donation of a benefactor who’d offered to wipe out the parents’ debt.
And the district reported that it now qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision, a USDA Food and Nutrition Service program, which meant it could provide free breakfasts and lunches for all its students for the next five years.
I’m glad it worked out in the end, but I really hope that Mr. Muth is disciplined for his callous letter. And hopefully, the breakfasts and lunches the school provides will not contain the infamous “mystery meat.”
If the meals are better than “choke sandwiches,” the kids should be happy.
We drone on about how much we need to care about the unborn. Yet, when they're born, we care nothing about them and would begrudge them a school lunch. Political hypocrisy seeks its own level but the bottom is not yet in sight.
