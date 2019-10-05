By MARC VALERO
AVON PARK — In declining to accept the interim city manager position, Mark Schrader said Thursday that after meeting some of the city’s department heads he is more inclined to apply for the position on a permanent basis.
Schrader spoke for 10 minutes at the special City Council meeting relating how he was asked to consider the interim position and how viewing the recent council meeting videos and meeting city staff have affected his thoughts on the city manager position.
After David Flowers resigned on Sept. 23, Schrader said he heard from both Councilwoman Maria Sutherland and Councilwoman Brenda Gray in separate phone calls asking if he would be interested in the interim city manager position.
He told them both to go ahead and bring his name up for consideration by the council, Schrader said.
When the Sept. 23 meeting video was posted online, “I watched what really went on here that night and I watched a lot about your budget ... and then I watched the end of what happened.”
Then Monday he received a text from Gray that the motion passed selecting him as the interim city manager, Schrader said.
He came in the next day (Tuesday) to meet with the human resources director and met Flowers who was cleaning out his desk, Schrader said. Flowers gave him an update on a big project that has a due date and they had a good talk, Schrader said.
Schrader met Director of Infrastructure Ronnie Jones and was impressed with his knowledge and attention to detail. He said the city clerk was very nice to him and very knowledgeable.
“I had on my mind to put in for the full-time job, 30% yes and 70% no,” because the last time he applied people told him he was wasting his time because Flowers already had the job, Schrader explained.
“But, when I met your directors, three of them, I thought, ‘this is a place I can work and help them, and they know so much,” he said. “I was so impressed; if the prerequisites were the same and I would qualify, I would put in for this job because I think I could help make a good team here.”
Schrader said in his experience from the past couple of years of applying for police chief jobs, he decided to no longer apply for a job if there was a qualified interim in place. It was a “charade” with people applying from all over the country and then the interim getting the full-time job with no consideration or interviews of the other applicants.
At the Monday special meeting when council discussed the interim position, some council members believed the interim position should not be filled with someone who is going to apply for the position full time.
After viewing the video of the meeting, Schrader said he met with Mayor Garrett Anderson Tuesday afternoon. Anderson told him it was probably not a good idea to take the interim position if he was going to apply for the position.
“I want Avon Park to be the best it can be with the city employees treated with full respect and the daily mission is not only to maintain, but increase the quality of life for its citizens,” he said. “I feel that is what everybody working here should do.
“There is already belief that underhanded stuff goes on in Avon Park politics. You all know that; people say it; whether it is true or whether it is perception ... I don’t want to be associated with that.”
After meeting the directors, he wouldn’t tell anybody that he is not going to apply for it and gives it a 70% to 80% chance that he would apply, he said. He doesn’t want potential applicants to be discouraged from applying because there is an interim in place who may apply for it.
He is right to recognize the underhanded willywiggs going on by some employees. That new HR Director has used her position to hire her previous HRMC co-workers, husband of a friend and others. Shraeder has a good reputation and if he gets the job it will be a matter of weeks that he recognizes the abuse.
