The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Dennis Schroder scored 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rout the Golden State Warriors 120-92 on Sunday for their first victory of the season.
The blowout matched Oklahoma City’s largest margin of victory over the Warriors since the franchise moved from Seattle before the 2008-09 season.
Danilo Gallinari added 21 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder. They opened the season with losses to Utah and Washington.
Stephen Curry scored 23 points for the Warriors, making 7 of 18 shots while his teammates made just 23 of 74. Golden State was coming off a season-opening home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Oklahoma City roared out to a 70-37 halftime lead. The Thunder shot 56.5% before the break while holding the Warriors to 27.5 %. Schroder had 16 points and six rebounds in the first half.
A 3-pointer by Gallinari put the Thunder ahead 95-56 with just over four minutes left in the third quarter and forced a Warriors timeout. Oklahoma City led 105-68 heading into the final period.
