There were smiles all around as Boy Scouts from Avon Park Troop 156 took to the air as EAA Young Eagles.
They were earning elements of their “Aviation Merit Badge”. The scouts will continue their aviation journey as later this summer they will spend the night on an U.S. Navy aircraft carrier museum.
The scouts joined other community youth taking Young Eagle flights at the EAA Chapter 1240 pancake breakfast this past Saturday.
The EAA Young Eagles flight program has flown over 2 million youth in the last 25 years. Youth ages 8 to 17 can take a free flight with a volunteer EAA pilot.
The Young Eagle will receive a logbook and certificate documenting their flight, an on-line membership to EAA until age 19, and have access to FAA Ground School flight training on-line for free.
For many, the Young Eagle flight was the first step in developing a career in aviation and aerospace. Many of our local youth had their first flight as a Young Eagle.
This and the opportunity to enroll in the high school aviation curriculum offered through the School Board of Highlands County led our local youth to develop careers in commercial aviation and the aerospace industry.
EAA Chapter 1240 offers Young Eagle flights in conjunction with the monthly pancake breakfasts held the second Saturday of the month at the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center, though gate 24 at the Sebring regional Airport. For more information contact John Rousch at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.
