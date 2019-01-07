Yoga teaches “mindfulness,” increasing internal/external awareness of the body/mind. Yoga is a way to manifest new goals, integrating our lifestyle choices that recharge and reshape the deeper essence of who we are. Yoga is practice that aligns our thinking to achieve the goals we set for a healthy lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle begins in the mind and is initiated through the body. When we practice Yoga, we radiate who we are to the world. Through our Yoga practice, we sculptor poses using our own body weight, initiating a full range of motion that increases muscle mass, creating a leaner definition, strengthening bones and improving balance as we incorporate deep breathing. Yoga uses body postures to renew and restore energy as we re-invent ourselves.
Yoga body sculpting begins in the mind. How do we define our self-image? In Yoga, it is important to “visualize” how we want to see ourselves physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Do we practice “mediation” to help discover who we are and to initiate Yoga postures to reach these goals?
Yoga body sculpturing creates our self-image. By holding Yoga posses, bones and joints are renewed as re-oxygenated blood is generated on a healthy pathway of renewal. As we visualize how we want our body to be defined physically, we work on poses that helps sculptor muscles and form to achieve realistic goals over time. On our path of self-discovery, we can increase the intensity in the postures through breathing and holding poses longer in the proper form.
“Form” is a very important part of Iyengar Yoga. We study various Yoga postures, then initiate them step-by-step with slow movement and concentration as we visualize how we want to look and practice poses that enhance our form. However, determining realistic goals is also important. If we visualize ourselves covered with the beautiful symmetry of down feathers as on a Woodstork, it is our imagination, at the present time. In Yoga, we choose realistic goals that enhance our health, build a stronger immune system and stamina to achieve what we set out to accomplish. Yoga helps to build confidence along the way as we learn to ignore the constant bombardment in magazines, TV, YouTube on how we are “supposed” to look. In Yoga, we choose our self-image and set set out to work towards that end.
As gracefully demonstrated by the Thursday, 10:30 a.m. YMCA Yoga students Celeste, Cory, Suzanne, Jean and Seowan, they are expressing their definition of the “Yoga Extension” posture. In Yoga, we do not compare ourselves to others, we initiate poses as we perceive them and weave them into our practice.
Yoga is a “flow” that moves us into greater awareness of who we are and it helps us to accept and feel comfortable in our own body. As our Yoga practice evolves, so do we. We sculpt our body as we build strength and radiate the beauty of our essence to the world.
New “Yoga Body Sculpting” class – Gold’s Gym, Sundays 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.