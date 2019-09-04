After spending a week living on a 58-foot Altima yacht, with a couple of other big boats joining us in Key West, it was decided that I should touch on the topic of salt water and how to protect your hearing instruments. Being anywhere in Florida in August is hot, but Key West in August is a special kind of hot. Not only do you have the salt from your sweat running off of your head and into your hearing instruments, but also the salt that is constantly present from the ocean air. The salt attack is relentless when you are near the ocean.
One of the guys in the group wears hearing aids. About five days into the trip his hearing instruments stopped working. First one died and then the other one died as we were rafting out near Marco Island on the return trip. (I did not know he was having a problem until the second one died and I noticed his usual jovial disposition turned very quiet). He purchased his hearing instruments in Chicago where he lives. Rest assured, I got them going for him.
Our beautiful weather provides us so many ways to enjoy the outdoor and thus to sweat. Just a short drive allows us to be at the ocean and salt air. How many people do you know who have a boat and love to go fishing? Lots!
So, do you wear your hearing aids while on a boat in the ocean trying to land “the big one?’ Well, let’s think about this. If you can hear someone speak to you without your hearing aids on while in the boat then you might want to not expose them to all that salt and corrosion. If you are fishing by yourself (which I don’t think happens much on the ocean), then you may not need to communicate with anyone. This is when you must use your best judgment. It also depends upon the style of the hearing instrument. If they sit on top or behind the ear, they are subject to more salt damage than those that are custom fit completely down in the ear canal.
So, your hearing instruments get a weekend full of fun in the sun with a good dose of salty sea spray. No worries! Be diligent about cleaning them. Turn the instruments upside down so that the microphones (the holes where sound goes into the instruments) are pointing down. Use your cleaning brush that came with them and brush off the mics. If you dip the brush into a little rubbing alcohol, the alcohol will help eliminate the salt. If you are going to be on the boat for a few days, then even hand wipes that have a little alcohol in then will usually do the job. Be careful to try and wipe just the microphones as excessive use of alcohol may dull the sheen of your instrument case.
After cleaning, if possible, take a hair dryer to the aid and blow out any moisture that may have accumulated. Your ears get salty, too, while on the ocean. Before putting your instruments in your ears, take a damp paper towel or washcloth and wipe out your ear canal. Make sure they are dry before putting in your hearing instruments.
So, you have done all this and still they die. If you have a pipe cleaner, bend it in half, dip it in some rubbing alcohol and then open your battery door and very carefully polish your contacts. Salt from the ocean rapidly causes a film and corrosion to develop and will kill your hearing instruments.
After the above steps, whenever possible, dry the aids with a hair dryer or a fan.
Get out and enjoy! Make sure you keep your preset cleaning appointments with your hearing health care professional to keep your hearing instruments running their best. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
