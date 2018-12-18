Christmas cheer is something I have found lacking in people my age in Highlands County. It is only a week before Christmas and I can hardly tell, and I’m not the only one who feels this way.
Maybe it has something to do with the fact that most people my age do not have their own home, and if they do it is not likely that they have done much seasonal decorating.
Take my own home for example. I do not have a Christmas tree, or a wreath, or even seasonal pillows or other small decorations.
Yes, it can be difficult to incite the holiday spirit as an adult. After all, the mystery and excitement from childhood is gone. However, something that always puts me in the spirit is seeing my grandparents Christmas tree. It sits nicely in their front window, visible as you make your way towards the front door.
Inside, it lights up the front living room with a white glow that emits from what seems like every branch. And, it is decorated with ornaments that my grandmother made herself. Some are pine cones, others are made of soft fabrics shaped into hearts, and there are even angels, complete with wings.
I recently went to Lake Placid for the first time in a long time. The truth is that I have not visited my grandparents in many, many weeks. But upon my return I found things to be relatively the same.
It was a nice evening in which my grandmother and I made dinner (a vegan and non-vegan version, of course). We sat together and talked about what was going on in our lives and even some current events. It was while I was here having dinner with my grandparents that I felt ‘Christmas-y’ for the first time this year.
I remember going to my grandparents for Christmas as a child. We would get gifts from the family pets and even the Christmas Otters that live in the lake my grandparents’ house sits on. Thinking about those memories is something that makes me happy, but also makes me wish that I could go back to that simpler time in my life.
There can be a lot of pressure for people to enjoy themselves during this time of the year. After all, it is a season of celebrations. However, this can make some feel tense and thus they are unable to enjoy themselves. This is when people lose their ability to feel the Christmas cheer and really consider what Christmas is actually about.
I think that this time in my life is when feeling the holiday spirit is starting to become something I need to work towards. Which can be difficult, considering that the stresses of life just seem to intensify around the holidays. While life can leave you tired or distracted, there are some experiences that will leave you longing for more of those ‘Christmas-y’ feelings, like looking at your grandparents’ Christmas tree as you leave from dinner.
