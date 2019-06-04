I recently had to come to terms with just how expensive having pets is. I now have two dogs, both over 30 pounds. After having to get some vaccinations updated for one of my dogs, the truth smacked me in the face.
Don’t get me wrong, I knew it was going to be expensive. However, I wasn’t prepared for just how expensive it would be.
After worrying about the cost and refusing to make progress on getting my dog updated on his shots because of it for a couple days, I finally woke up one morning and decided to start calling around and asking for vet prices.
I called my first vet, asked “How much would it be for me to get my dog his rabies shot updated?” Their response: “Well the vet will have to do an exam, to make sure the pet is in good health. That’s $70. And the shot is $25.”
I was honestly shocked. Almost $100 for only one of my pets? Remind you, this is a yearly booster pets need. However, I was not discouraged. I decided to call some other vets, in the hope that they would be more cost-friendly.
I was wrong however. I called maybe three or four other vets, asking the same question. But, their responses were basically the same, give or take $10 or so.
I really felt like I was running out of options, and I was starting to feel defeated. I began accepting the fact that I might have taken on too many financial responsibilities. Maybe I could find an under the table type vet to give my dog his shots?
Before taking it to that extreme, I decided to ask my cousin what vet she took her cat to, since I had heard her speaking highly of it in the past. Luckily she was able to point me in the right direction. She told me of a nearby vet and suggested I call them.
I called the vet, asked my question (with a slight modification as I added “How much is the exam fee?”) and waited in anticipation for the receptionists response. “We don’t have to do an exam on your dog, if you want you can come in and just get the shots which is $20.”
Yet again, I was floored. How could they charge so little when other places where charging so much? I made my appointment then and there.
All in all, I was able to get my dog updated on all of his shots, though it was a somewhat painstaking process. He doesn’t like new experiences. However, it was a necessary torture. Now I know that he is protected, and will be able to live a healthy life.
It’s nice to have a vet I can take my pets to in the future. I know they will be taken care of and the people that work there actually care about animals. It’s even nicer knowing I’ll actually be able to afford to take them.
