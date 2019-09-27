By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — On Wednesday, people at Sears at Lakeshore Mall dismantled storage shelves in the store’s back warehouse.
Four of those people came from Highlands County Fire Rescue to collect shelves that the county bought from the closing store, at 10% of what it expected to pay for shelves for its own warehouse at the soon-to-be set up Fire Rescue headquarters.
Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said he recently got the idea for the shelves while he and his wife shopped at the store, noticing the close-out bargains.
He asked the store management if they would also sell some of their shelving, and he got a good deal.
For $2,300, as long as the county provided their own labor, they could dismantle five rows of shelves from the store’s warehouse and cart them out the merchandise entrance.
That’s what Bashoor, Battalion Chief 1 Billy Kingston, Venus Volunteer Chief Steve Irving and Emergency Medical Technician James Dion did, along with help from Michael Murillo from Highlands County’s Facilities Department to load the pieces onto a box truck.
Bashoor said buying Sears’ shelves and storage compartments — such as Levis jeans bins to store uniforms — will cost the county 10% of the estimated $25,000 price tag it would cost to outfit the new warehouse with shelving and bins.
The headquarters will go into a storefront alongside the Kenilworth Boulevard polling place used by the Supervisor of Elections Office. Bashoor has a set of plans from an architect and still needs to present them to the Board of County Commission before asking for contractor bids.
Estimated total cost for the new headquarters is approximately $900,000, to house administration, training and supplies for fire and EMS.
