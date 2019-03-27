People might wonder why many prescribed burns in Florida are performed in the months of January through April. The fire history of an area is important to take into consideration when carrying out prescribed burns.
Before humans ever came to Florida, fires had been shaping the landscape for thousands of years. Although lightning can ignite fires in any month of the year, the transition from the dry season to the wet season creates the perfect conditions for fires to occur.
The dry season in Florida comes to a close in the month of May, around the same time thundershowers begin to roll in and bring on the wet season. It is at this time that the vegetation on the ground is at its driest, the relative humidity still low, and there is a high chance of lightning striking the ground. If conditions are right, one lightning strike can start a fire that burns thousands of acres.
“We can see the history of fires in the tree ring data from Avon Park Air Force Range”, says Dr. Hilary Swain, Archbold Executive Director, continuing “in an important study, Dr. Mary Huffman and Dr. William Platt interpreted the Range’s pine tree rings, dating back over 250 years, indicating centuries of fire. Fire was always present, even when very few people were living here. The tree rings from the Range show fires occurred throughout this time during periods of declining occupation by native peoples, before early modern settlement from 1900 onwards, and then during the periods of logging and grazing to current day. The data show fires were always present, although there was a shift in the timing of fire from burning largely in the late spring season to earlier in the year in the decades since the 1940s, after logging, drainage, and more intensive cattle grazing.”
Florida ranchers have been maintaining prescribed seasonal fires since cattle raising began in Florida. Historically ranchers started their prescribed burns earlier than the transition season during the months of January through to April/May. This helps produce grass for cattle grazing during the winter, catching late winter rains and fresh new growth at times when forage is limited. Keith Brinsko, a Research Assistant at Buck Island Ranch states, “We measure the effects ranch fires have on the ranch environment. After a burn we see the sprouting of younger, healthier grasses and the cows are drawn to those areas. Species undesirable for grazing and some invasive species can be controlled by fire. The burns keep shrubby and woody plants at bay so that an area doesn’t turn from a grassland into a forest.”
Dr. Betsey Boughton, Research Director at Archbold’s Buck Island Ranch explains, “For hundreds of years, Florida cattle ranchers maintained fire in Florida grasslands, prairies, and flatwoods, even during time periods when government policies were to suppress fires and when was popular to suppress. If ranchers had not been using fire for land management over the past hundreds of years, our Florida landscape would look a lot different and the number of plant and animal species we see today would be drastically reduced. We are fortunate that ranchers kept burning and maintained a tradition of fire! Seasonal fires are a beneficial disturbance for native plants and animals.”
Florida has always been conditioned throughout its history to experience fire: plants and animals here are adapted to fire and without fire natural habitat quality declines. It makes sense for us to continue this trend using prescribed, or deliberate burns, set by land managers, to create the right environment for native plants and animals. Many public land managers now include late spring burns in prescribed fires, although these late spring burns can be harder to light, control and permit.
Dr. Hilary Swain added, “Prescribed fires have been a part of Florida’s history and have to be a part of its future if we wish to maintain grazing lands and natural habitats. It is important for ranchers and managers of public lands such as state parks and forests, to cooperate and be on the same page when it comes to seasonal fires. Between burns for grazing and burns for forestry, the states of Florida, Alabama and Georgia maintained fire throughout the southeast to the modern day. Prescribed fires are also important for public safety, maintaining habitats and reducing the risk of wildfires. In many western states the long-term suppression of forest fires and build-up of dangerous fuel loads has been one contributing factor in the massive landscape-scale fires spreading over western landscapes. With everyone correctly using prescribed fires in Florida we can ensure the necessary culture of fire can continue for years to come.”
