The roar of engines came in from the east as most of the key executives of the airline industry were on the shores of Lake Washington in Seattle watching the hydro-plane races as guests of the Boeing Company. Bill Allen,president of the Boeing Company had arranged for a fly-by of their new 707 jetliner prototype. As the eyes of the industry looked up on Aug. 7, 1955 few realized they were about to witness something as significant as the first flight of the Wright Brothers.
Boeing Senior Test Pilot Tex Johnson was at the controls. With the roar of the four jet engines, Johnson pulled the aircraft nose up and then executed a perfect barrel roll. Back in straight and level flight, he did a 180 degree turn and came back around and did another barrel roll. The airline industry was never the same.
In the early 50s, Boeing had just lost 1.5 billion dollars in government aircraft contracts. The future of the Boeing Company was uncertain. The one aircraft they still had was the B-47 jet bomber, the aircraft that would take the United States Air Force into the jet age. In the summer of 1950 Allen decided to ride in the B-47. He was soon at an altitude much higher than current piston powered airlines were flying. It was smooth and quiet up there. This is where you wanted to be, traveling at 600 mph above the weather. He also realized that this is where airline passengers would want to be.
Winston Churchill once said; “Play for more than you can afford to lose, and you will learn the game.” In other words, you go “All In”. That is what Bill Allen did in 1952 by spending over 20 million dollars on developing the Boeing 707 prototype. Most airlines would order 30, 40 or 50 aircraft of a new design and would help off-set the cost of development for the aircraft manufacturer. Allen was betting the future of the company on a one-of-a-kind new design, of a totally different type of airliner.
There was great skepticism about the new jet technology. Airlines had vast fleets of piston powered aircraft and a world-wide maintenance and support system. The airline service personnel were skilled handling piston powered aircraft and changing to a jet engine program would be changing the status quo and be very costly. The public was also concerned as there were fears of traveling that fast might be harmful. The cards were somewhat stacked against Bill Allen and Boeing, until the barrel roll.
The airline industry saw the future and soon there were hundreds of orders for the Boeing 707 jetliner. On October 26th, 1958 Pan American Boeing 707 “New York Clipper” took off from New York to Paris and the “Jet Set” age was born. The Beatles, Rolling Stones, and celebrities flew on the 707, and everyone wanted to be a part of it. Within the next year, there were more people crossing the Atlantic in jet aircraft than those traveling by ocean liner. The rest is history as they say.
Tex Johnson had told no one he was going to do the barrel roll. The plan was for a nice straight and level fly-by over of the airline industry heavy weights as they watched the hydro-plane races on Lake Washington. The flight engineer on the aircraft said to Johnson he was going to lose his job over the maneuver. He was called in to Bill Allen’s office the following Monday as was asked; What were you doing?” His response was; “I was selling airplanes.” That was exactly what happened, although it took many years for Allen to get over the shock of the barrel roll.
Bill Allen had a vision and the flight in the B-47 gave him the confidence to take a risk, bet the company and bring us the jet age. There have been many innovations in aircraft design and the work Boeing did with a pressurized passenger cabin and first-class service, the swept wing design and placement of engines under the wing instead of being a part of the wing were game changers. The safe one G maneuver of the barrel roll with the Boeing 707 prototype in my mind is right up there with the Wright Brothers first powered flight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.