LAKE PLACID – The Sebring Angels (ages 9-10) are the Dixie Softball District Champions after dominating in Saturday’s game against Wahneta at Lake June ball fields.
Sebring overcame the blistering heat and overpowered Wahneta by a score of 19-2. The game was called after just two innings since Wahneta ran out of pitchers. The victory and district title gives Sebring a berth in the Dixie Youth Softball Angels State Tournament.
“They came out and played really hard,” said Sebring Coach Jay Bass. “I am really proud of these young ladies making it to state. They really wanted it and did a great job. Our pitchers came out and threw hard. They worked hard to get where they are at.”
Sebring started strong in the top of the first as Taryn Smith and Skyler Hicks each singled, Kinley Johnston bunted and the Wahneta pitcher overthrew the first baseman which allowed Smith to score and Hicks moved to third. Cailyn McWaters was hit by a pitch, Makayla Wells sent a rope into left field driving home Hicks for an RBI double. Paisley Macias drew a walk to load the bases. McWaters, M.Wells and Macias were each plated with bases-loaded walks giving Sebring a 5-0 lead.
Wahneta narrowed the deficit in the bottom of the first. Mackenzie Hamilton was hit by a pitch and Jayda Costaleigh drew a walk. Janaiya Ortiz hit a fly ball to center driving home Hamilton for an RBI single. Wahneta loaded the bases and Vazilia Vasquez hit a grounder to the pitcher. Costaleigh slid home but was met by Sebring catcher Carmen Bass and was tagged out. With the bases still loaded, Hayden Vamey grounded out to score Ortiz to trim its deficit to 5-2.
Wahneta struggled on the mound in the second inning and Sebring took advantage. The bases were loaded when Kaylee Grigsby launched the ball into the right-center field gap driving home Hicks and Johnston for a two-run RBI double. M.Wells drilled a grounder into left plating McWaters for a ribbie and a single. Carly Hollywood grounded to shortstop driving home M.Wells. Hicks rolled the ball to third plating Sofia Heston. Grigsby clobbered the ball into deep right field plating Hicks and Johnston for a two-run double. Sebring had five batters cross home plate on bases-loaded walks increasing the lead to 19-2.
Wahneta ran out of pitchers and decided to call the game after just two innings.
“I think we played pretty good out there and worked really hard,” said Sebring pitcher Cailyn McWaters. “We pushed through the hard times. It feels pretty good to win the championship. I am really excited to go to state. I felt pretty good on the mound and got out of some hard times. We are going to practice as hard as we can for state and do our best.”
Sebring will practice for the next two weeks to get ready for the state tournament in Belleview.
“We have two weeks to get ready for state,” Bass said. “We are going to get our pitchers in the bullpen and practice getting the ball down. We do not know what we are up against when we go. We are going to practice hard and hope to make it to the World Series. We also have to do fundraisers to pay for travel, hotels and those kind of things. Anyone that wants to make a donation to Sebring Youth Softball can make a check or can contact me at 863-873-6932. Any donation would be greatly appreciated.”
