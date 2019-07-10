The Sebring AAA All-Stars made the wait worth it in Monday night’s Dixie Youth Baseball AAA State Tournament game against Bartow.
Sebring and Bartow were both undefeated coming into Monday night’s game which was delayed by two and half hours by rain.
The tournament is being played in Bristol. The game finally began but rain hampered play once again and made for wet conditions.
Bartow wasn’t happy with the conditions of the pitching mound and had the field crew build back up the mound before play could begin again.
When play resumed, Sebring got its bats going and used solid pitching and good defense to beat Bartow by a score of 8-2.
“It was a little ridiculous with the weather and the opposing team but we came away with the win,” said Sebring AAA coach Brian Simmons. “I’m very proud of the boys for hanging in there because it was a long night since we didn’t get done until after 12. It was worth it though.”
The game was close until the fourth inning when Sebring broke through against Bartow pitching to take a 6-2 lead.
Sebring tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the fifth inning to take a commanding 8-2 lead.
Hunter Stone started and earned the win on the mound for Sebring with 3 2/3 innings of work. Camden Engler came on in relief to finish the game.
Sebring played Marianna on Tuesday and cruised to a 13-3 mercy-rule win.
“The boys played well,” said Simmons. “We had to wait out a long rain delay in the fourth inning but we came back out and scored to end the game. We hit the ball hard and did what we needed to do.”
Undefeated Sebring plays once-beaten Bartow today. Sebring needs one win to clinch the AAA State Tournament. Bartow would have to win the first game to force a second and deciding game for the state title.
“Our goal is to win the state championship,” Simmons said. “We’re one win from doing just that.”
The AAA State Champion will represent Florida in the AAA World Series in Louisiana.
Ozone Team
Sebring is competing in the five-team Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone State Tournament in Bristol. Sebring lost 4-3 to Spring Hill American on Saturday, but came back with a 9-2 win over Holmes County on Sunday.
Sebring played Okeechobee on Monday and came away with a 5-1 win. Dalton Todd, Cole Travers and Nelson Morales had key hits in the victory.
“We played a good game and I’m really proud of the boys,” said Ozone coach Joel Travers. “We’re right back in the hunt for the state championship.”
Dalton Todd earned the victory on the mound for Sebring with relief help from Birdie Hall.
Sebring plays Spring Hill National today in a key game.
“If we beat Spring Hill National we’ll get a chance to play for the state championship,” coach Travers said. “That’s our goal.”
