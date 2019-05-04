The Sebring High School boys tennis team returned to the FSHAA Class 3A State Tennis Championships for the second year in a row.
Sebring, which only lost one match all season, cruised to the Class 3A-District 8 championship. The Blue Streaks rolled to a 4-1 victory over Edgewater High in the regional semifinals and a 4-1 win over Lake Wales in the regional finals.
Sebring had to play Doral Academy (Miami) in Wednesday’s quarterfinal match and Doral came away with the victory.
At No. 1 singles, Doral’s Luis Fernandez beat Dhruv Manik by scores of 6-1, 6-2, Daniel Machado defeated Sebring’s Pranav Ananthan at No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-1, Doral’s Facundo Olmedo eased past Gavin Szoka at No. 3 singles by scores of 6-1, 6-1, and Andres Rodriguez-Moll won No. 4 singles over Sebring’s Rohin Patel by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Luis Fernandez/Andres Rodriguez-Moll beat Dhruv Manik/Pranav Ananthan, 6-4, 6-1, while Danial Machado/Facundo Olmedo defeated Gavin Szoka/Trace Lackey at No. 2 doubles by scores of 6-3, 6-1.
“Doral took second place last year and are this year’s favorite to take the title,” said Sebring boys tennis coach Ryan Myhre. “Play was delayed on Thursday due to periodic rain showers. The Blue Streaks played well and represented Sebring well with solid play against one of the state’s top programs and teams. The Doral boy’s coach was impressed with Sebring’s competitiveness and was quick to point out that our scores were not indicative of the quality of points and games that were being played. “I told the guys that they earned the right to be here and that we can compete at this level, I definitely saw a lot of improvement in our performance from last year’s appearance at state. Unfortunately for us the draw matched us up against Doral who are year-round tournament players, nevertheless our guys proved that individually and as a team they are one of the top teams in the state as well.”
Sebring loses only one player off this talented and deep squad.
“We’re losing senior Gavin Szoka who provided quality singles and doubles play,” Myhre said. “That sets us back a bit next year, however, we have everyone else back and we’re already looking forward to Vinay Krishnadas stepping up and making another run next year. I’m blessed as a coach to have a great group of young men who embody what it means to be a student/athlete and who are gentlemen both on and off the court.”
Blue Streak Girls
Sebring junior Ryleah Myhre competed at No. 1 singles in the girls Class 3A State Tennis Tournament.
Mhyre, who had an outstanding season, lost in straight sets to Fort Myers High School left-hander Shani Idlette by scores of 6-0, 6-2 in her first match on Wednesday.
“Ryleah had a great season as did our team,” said Sebring girls tennis coach Janie Hollinger. “Ryleah learned a lot playing against this kind of competition and I know she’ll work hard to get back here next year.”
