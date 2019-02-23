SEBRING — The Sebring City Council meeting was packed with community members Tuesday seeking some way to stop the gun shows from occurring across the street from Sebring High School. However, the council does not have the authority to regulate firearms, City Attorney Bob Swaine said.
James Upchurch requested that the City Council enact an ordinance forbidding gun shows within 1,000 feet of a school. Upchurch and members of the group Indivisible attended the council meeting on Tuesday.
Upchurch was concerned about “Sebring’s reputation as the only city in Florida permitting a gun show across the street from a school,” according to an email he sent to City Clerk Kathy Haley.
Swaine sent an email response to members of the city’s administration to inform them about Florida’s laws regarding the issue. His email stated, “I do not believe City Council could pass such an ordinance, even if it were inclined to do so, as a Florida Statute declares that only the State of Florida can regulate firearms.”
Upchurch, the group Indivisible, and others concerned about gun safety filled almost every seat at the council meeting. They acknowledged the council was not legally permitted to make an ordinance restricting a gun show across from the high school. However, Upchurch and members of the group did ask for the council to contact members of the fairgrounds board about the gun show and ask them to hold a different type of event instead.
Upchurch also said, “You could approve a motion noting that the city can not pass an ordinance forbidding the sale of guns within 1,000 feet of a school, but saying that the city would if it could.”
A few members of the group asked the council to restrict advertising for the gun show, stating that the advertising across from Sebring High School was not good for students. However, Swaine told the Highlands News-Sun, “It would be a very unwise move for City Council to try to regulate advertising. Commercial speech, or advertising, is still protected speech under the First Amendment. [Regulating advertising] is literally fraught with personal risk for them [council members].”
Council President Charlie Lowrance said, “I’m appalled by the violence. My sympathy goes out to the victims.” He then related the story of Sept. 11 and told the group how the greatest mass killing in U.S. was committed by using planes, not guns. Lowrance also told the group he believed in the Constitution of the United States, including the Second Amendment.
Lowrance did mention that there was a need for psychiatric help for people with mental illnesses.
“I agree we have an issue,” Councilman Lenard Carlisle said. However, he felt that parents need to instill in their children the value of human life. Carlisle also stated his belief that people need help with mental issues.
The council members gave the attendees an opportunity to talk, but they did not make any new ordinances regarding the issue.
What does Florida law state?
According to Florida Statute Section 790.33, the Legislature “hereby declares that it is occupying the whole field of regulation of firearms and ammunition, including the purchase, sale, transfer, taxation, manufacture, ownership, possession, storage, and transportation thereof, to the exclusion of all existing and future county, city, town, or municipal ordinances or any administrative regulations or rules adopted by local or state government relating thereto. Any such existing ordinances, rules, or regulations are hereby declared null and void.”
Swaine responded to the matter and said, “This law was passed in 2001 and it expressly prohibits municipalities from passing ordinances regulating the purchase, sale, transfer, etc. of firearms or ammunition. ... You will note there are very significant penalties for passing an ordinance in contravention of the statute.”
Florida Statute states, “If the court determines that a violation was knowing and willful, the court shall assess a civil fine of up to $5,000 against the elected or appointed local government official or officials or administrative agency head under whose jurisdiction the violation occurred.”
Other important issues discussed
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund addressed the council and requested a pay increase for off-duty police officers from $25 an hour to $35 an hour. “Local competitors have increased their rates and our people are receiving $10 less an hour,” Hoglund said.
“I absolutely support the $35 an hour rate. This is long overdue,” Councilman Tom Dettman said. Dettman served as Sebring’s police chief for 18 years before he retired in 2016 and Hoglund assumed the role. Dettman has 45 years of law enforcement experience.
This pay scale is not for an officer’s normal pay rate. It is the amount an officer is paid for working at events or other functions when they are off duty. The council unanimously approved the pay increase for police officers.
But yes, law enforcement needs pay raises!
Lmao. Liberals can’t make sense of the fact that mass shootings only happen in gun free zones. What a waste of city councils time
