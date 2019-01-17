SEBRING — The Sebring City Council discussed the issue of alcohol sales within the city limits at its meeting on Tuesday. In a 3 to 1 vote, the council passed the ordinance on the first reading, but a public hearing and another vote will be taken before any changes are made to the current ordinance. Councilman Mark Stewart cast the only dissenting vote. Councilman Lenard Carlisle was absent.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission recently made a change to their ordinances and now allow alcohol sales on Sundays starting at 7 a.m.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich addressed the City Council and provided background information about the proposed ordinance change. Currently, the ordinance only prohibits alcohol sales on Monday through Saturday from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. On Sunday, the ordinance currently prohibits sales before 1 p.m.
The council considered an ordinance that mirrored the county’s ordinance and beginning alcohol sales at 7 a.m. However, the current Sebring ordinance allows for alcohol sales beginning at 6 a.m. on the other days of the week. Councilman Scott Stanley felt that consistency in time would be good. Therefore, he moved to allow alcohol sales beginning at 6 a.m. every day of the week.
Stewart was not in favor of an ordinance change. “Alcohol kills more people than opioids do,” he said. Abstaining for six hours on Sunday is appropriate for that reason and for spiritual reasons, he said.
Mayor John Shoop said it didn’t increase crime in other places when the ordinances changed. He didn’t believe that it would lead to an increase in crime in Sebring either.
Detttman said, “I respect Mark’s [Stewart] opinion, but I feel that people will have a beer whether or not we have a law.”
If business owners throughout the county can sell alcohol on Sunday and businesses in the city limits of Sebring can not, wouldn’t the other businesses have an unfair advantage? This seemed to be a consensus of the council members, except for Stewart.
Although the ordinance passed on first reading, residents will be able to provide input at the Tuesday, Feb. 5 public hearing. Another vote concerning the ordinance is scheduled to take place at that time.
