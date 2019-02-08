SEBRING — The Sebring City Council voted to approve the appointment of Greg Griffin as building official for the City of Sebring and to approve $80,000 for new playground equipment at the Max Long Field Complex.
In addition, the council approved a feasibility study to examine the possible uses for the old First National Bank, which the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is purchasing.
Griffin will begin work at the city on Monday and will take classes to obtain a Building Code Administrator certification. The city agreed to pay for classes and expenses for Griffin to become certified.
The councilmen agreed to pay $80,000 for playground equipment at the Max Long Field Complex Playground with the understanding that staff would seek an additional $80,000 from the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee (RPAC).
The council had budgeted $60,000 for the playground equipment with the understanding that the staff would seek an additional $60,000 from RPAC. However, after visiting and researching six other parks, the council felt that it would be best to include cool topper shades.
According to the agenda documentation, the cool topper shades “have been determined to increase the life of the equipment and enhance the playground experience for the children by reducing the surface temperature of the equipment.”
Grace Bible Church has a shading system over tables and playground equipment. Staff indicated that the children “love it” and it keeps the area cooler. The shade system at Grace Bible Church is not identical to the cool topper shades proposed by the city, but both systems seek to cool the area and increase the lifespan of equipment.
David Leidel, chairman of the Sebring CRA, addressed the council in regards to the former back building on North Ridgewood Drive. He said the CRA can hold the title of the building and he did not need a vote from them agreeing to hold the title.
The CRA purchased the building to deal with blight downtown, Leidel said. “Trying to find a developer is a challenge,” he said. “This is not the same business district as it was.”
Although council did not need to vote on holding the title for the blighted building, they did vote to approve a feasibility study to determine the best use of the structure.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said, “If we do make it a park, it would be a perfect place for a public restroom.”
“I like the idea of a city hall,” Councilman Mark Stewart said. “But I don’t know if the budget will allow it.”
Councilman Charlie Lowrance said, “If we tear it down and just do parking, it’s still good, but I hope we can find a better use for it than that.”
Lowrance thanked Leidel for purchasing the property at a reduced rate. The council had previously considered the property at a contract price of $525,000, but the CRA was able to negotiate a contract price for $325,000.
Cool and Cobb Engineering Company was approved to look at the “feasibility of converting the old bank building into City Council Chambers and city offices. The study is to also look at other possible uses of the property, including demolition of the building and the development of a downtown park with parking,” the letter from Cool and Cobb stated. The cost of the feasibility study is $6,300.
