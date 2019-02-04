SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will be holding a public hearing and casting the final vote regarding a change in alcohol sales at its meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
In a 3-1 vote, the council passed the ordinance on the first reading on Jan. 15. Councilman Mark Stewart cast the only dissenting vote. Councilman Lenard Carlisle was absent.
The final decision regarding a change in alcohol sales will be made at the next council meeting. The proposed ordinance would allow alcoholic beverages to be sold beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday, the same time as the rest of the week.
The public is welcome to attend the City Council meetings held at 368 S. Commerce St. in Sebring at 6 p.m.
This time frame for the sale of alcoholic beverages is one hour earlier than the county’s ordinance, which allows sales beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Another important topic being discussed at the meeting is the sale of the old Wachovia or First National Bank building on North Ridgewood Drive. The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is purchasing the building in an effort to stimulate development of the North Ridgewood part of town.
The CRA entered into a contract to purchase the property for $325,000. The City of Sebring had considered purchasing the building for $525,000, but decided not to move forward with the transaction.
Cool and Cobb Engineering Company has submitted a quote to perform a feasibility study of the First National Bank building to “take a look at the feasibility of converting the old bank building into City Council chambers and city offices. The study will also look at other possible uses of the property, including demolition of the building and the development of a downtown park with parking,” the letter from the engineering company stated.
David Leidel, chair of the CRA, will be present at the council meeting to discuss the sale of the property and to determine if the council is willing to accept title of the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.