SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency failed to get bids for a downtown beautification project that it began earlier this month.
When the Sebring CRA decided that the downtown needed renovation, the agency was legally required to get bids for the project, but the agency did not meet this obligation, according to Sebring City Attorney Bob Swaine.
The project, which comes with a $300,000 price tag, will focus on the Circle and the spoke streets. Extensive changes will be made to enhance the appearance of Circle Park, North and South Ridgewood Drive, East and West Center Avenue, and North and South Commerce Avenue.
The landscaping, mulch and curbing will be updated on Circle Park. The Veterans Monument will be enhanced by adding granite slabs around the structure.
“The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency has undertaken several beautification projects in the downtown area,” Swaine said. “The CRA did not initially bid out the projects, because the CRA believed that it could let that work under an existing contract that the city has with Polston Engineering.
“The issue was raised to city staff’s attention last week and now the West Center Street projects will be put out to bid as a whole,” Swaine said. “The West Center Street projects are the bulk of the overall beautification efforts. I would characterize this as an innocent mistake that is being fixed.”
Swaine explained his role with the CRA.
“Earlier [Friday] on the phone, you asked if I represent the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency and if I had reviewed the beautification projects procurement issue prior to the start of the work,” Swaine said.
“Yes, I represent the CRA on an as-needed basis, but I was not asked to provide input on this procurement issue prior to the start of the work,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.