Special to Highlands News-Sun
AVON PARK — Buy a ticket to celebrate the greatest two minutes in sports. The Ridge Area Arc and Johnson Stivender Wealth Advisors will once again host its audience-participation fundraiser, The Sebring Derby, bringing the excitement of thoroughbred racing to Highlands County. The 2019 Sebring Derby will be held Nov. 15, from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Island View Restaurant at Sun ‘n Lake.
The traditional Derby-style event allows attendees to bet on 10 professional videoed horse races with funny money. Hors d’oeuvres and beer, graciously donated by J.J. Taylor Distributing, will be served with a cash bar available.
Tickets for the event are $35 and will benefit individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities served by the non-profit. Attendees are encouraged to be creative by wearing their most dapper Derby attire; seersucker suits, bow ties and over-the-top Derby hats for a chance to win prizes. High rollers can own a horse for $10 for a chance to win $100. This year’s dynamic emcee will be Don Elwell.
To join this unbridled fundraising event, please call Donna Scherlacher at Arc at 863-452-1295, ext.106.
About Ridge Area Arc
Ridge Area Arc is a private, not for profit 501 c3 organization, which was founded in 1957 by Franklyn and Mary Ellen Ward. Ridge Area Arc provides an array of services and support for nearly 200 families and individuals across Highlands and its surrounding counties. The agency is devoted to promoting and improving supports and services for all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our vision is that every individual and family affected by intellectual disability in our service area has access to the information, advocacy, and skills they need to participate as active citizens of our democracy and active members of their community. For more information about Ridge Area Arc, please call 863-452-1295. Follow ARC on social media; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @RidgeAreaArc.
