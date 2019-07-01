SEBRING – After a long hard-fought battle against Brooksville in the blazing hot sun, Sebring was eliminated in Sunday’s Dixie Youth T-ball State tournament at Max Long Complex.
Sebring jumped out to an early lead, but Brooksville rallied and held on for a 20-13 win.
“I think they played hard,” said Sebring Coach Kevin Doughty. “Brooksville made more plays than we did. I am extremely proud of these boys because they played hard and left it all out on the field. We hit the ball well but they made plays on the ball. We hit a lot of balls right to them.”
In the first inning Sebring took a 5-0 lead as Alexander Nowell grounded to second driving home Griffen Troy and Wynn O’Berry grounded to shortstop plating Macklin Butler.
Demario Scarlett singled sending home Nowell for an RBI. Bentley Lomeo hit a rope into center plating O’Berry for a RBI increasing Sebring’s lead to 7-0.
Brooksville rallied in the bottom of the first inning. With the bases loaded, Zach Talpa hit an inside-the-park home run. Cooper Smith hit a rope into the left-center gap for a home run. Brooksville added a pair of runs to tie the game at 7.
Sebring reclaimed the lead in the top of the second. Kyler Doughty rocketed the ball into center for a triple. Zaire Brown grounded to third plating Doughty for an RBI putting Sebring up 8-7.
Brooksville’s Javi Rocca lined to shortstop for a single in the bottom of the second. Talpa grounded into center plating Rocca for an RBI tying the game at 8.
Sebring took the lead once again in the top of the third inning. Troy sent a rope deep into left field for a homer. Butler singled and Nowell grounded to third driving home Butler for an RBI. Scarlett lined the ball for a base hit plating Nowell to make it 11-8.
Bottom of the third Brooksville rallied. Jax Jackson grounded to left driving in Smith for an RBI double. Jaleo Smith lined a base hit to score Johnson and Bishop. Colton Perdue singled over shortstop plating J.Smith and Poe.
Cogan Femedo plated Perdue to put Brooksville on top 15-11.
Brooksville expanded it’s lead in the fourth. C. Smith grounded to center driving home Talpa for an RBI. Johnson hit a single plating Smith. Bishop scored Johnson with a triple. J.Smith grounded to second bringing home Bishop and Briar Poe grounded to center plating J.Smith increasing Brooksville’s lead to 20-11.
Top of the sixth it was Sebring’s last chance and they continued to fight. Sebring had runners on first and second when O’Berry grounded up the middle into center plating Butler for an RBI. Scarlett grounded to shortstop driving home Nowell narrowing the deficit.
Sebring never gave up but fell short to Brooksville with a final score of 20-13.
