By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Sebring firefighters raised an American flag at the historic fire station in downtown Sebring.
It’s the first time firefighters had ever done so. Until this past week, the original city station didn’t have one.
That’s an oversight the department has spent the last year trying to remedy, Fire Capt. Austin Maddox said.
The 1927 building on Mango Street included upstairs living quarters, three bays that were more than wide enough for fire trucks of the time, and a tower reaching skyward both to house the siren to alert all volunteer firefighters and to hang up hoses to dry them.
It did not include a flagpole, said Fire Chief Robert Border.
This one, Border said, cost approximately $2,500, and is rated for 150 mph winds.
Fire Lt. Kimmy Baker said it took a year to secure one. It was installed in a tiny square of property just east of the building.
Baker and Firefighter/EMT Craig Ahlstrom raised the first official flag at noon Friday under overcast skies.
The top of the pole includes a solar-charged light, which will illuminate the flag at night.
Mayor John Shoop said a prayer Friday after welcoming a contingent of firefighters, city staff and visitors to the station. Once the flag was up — and then dropped to half-staff to honor the late Congressman {span class=”st”}Elijah Cummings{/span} — everyone said the Pledge of Allegiance.
Richard McClain, who worked for the fire department starting in 1981 and had also been a volunteer firefighter, said volunteers didn’t run into buildings at that time.
They didn’t have the same training as professional firefighters.
However, he said the city of Sebring had one of the best fire departments in the state, and still does with Sebring Fire Rescue.
It was the spiritual home of the Florida Fire School, founded in 1930 by Allen C. Altvater Sr., the Sebring fire chief who worked with the state firefighters association and other partners to set up the school in Daytona.
McClain said he saw how Highlands County Fire Rescue, with efforts to remodel, retrofit and upgrade both buildings and apparatus, is catching up.
“In the long run, the county will have a great fire department,” McClain said. “There’s a lot of work to do, but they’re doing a great job.
“It takes a lot of money,” McClain added.
Jady Prescott and his mother, Debbie Prescott, recalled Jackie Prescott, his father and her husband, who served with the department from 1979 to 1998, retired, and passed away in 2007.
Debbie Prescott said every three days, when her husband would pull a 24-hour shift, she’d bring the children by the station to visit.
At that time, the front of the station was carpeted in vines.
Jady Prescott said he could remember pulling on the vines as a kid.
They were glad to see the improvement.
“Every fire station should have a flagpole,” Jady Prescott said.
He, like Border and the other members of the station, are members of Sebring Firemen Inc., the volunteer organization that ran the first fire stations in 1912 — little more than sheds for trucks and hoses — and now raise money through barbecue dinner sales and other events for local charity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.