By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
SEBRING — The last week of the regular season for Sebring Blue Streaks Youth football was not the kindest, as they only came away with one win out of four games last Saturday in Sebring against the Northeast Rattlers.
Despite the rough Saturday, it appears that three of the four Sebring teams will be playing in the playoffs.
Suffering losses on the day were the Flag team, dropping a 26-13 decision to the Rattlers, which knocked them to 8-2 on the season, still good for second place in the district and a playoff birth.
The Pee Wee team lost 21-0, falling to 7-3 to finish in third place and a playoff birth.
The Juniors lost 26-0 to finish the season at 3-7 and out of the post-season.
The Sebring Mitey Mites prevented a clean sweep by the Rattlers with a 35-19 win to finish the season in second place with an 8-2 record and a playoff birth.
The Mitey Mites added on to a 22-13 halftime lead on a 69-yard run around the right side by Jayvion Williams to make the score 28-13 third quarter.
The Rattlers struck back fast, returning the kickoff 50 yards for a touchdown to close the gap back to nine, 28-19, as they headed into the fourth quarter.
The Mitey Mite Blue Streaks once again built their lead back to 15, 34-19, in the fourth quarter on a 48-yard run by Williams toward the end of the game.
The Rattlers did not quit, driving towards the Blue Streak goal line as time ran out with Sebring winning by a final score of 34-19.
With the cheering competition being this upcoming weekend, the Blue Streaks will host the first round of the playoffs.
