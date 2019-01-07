SEBRING — When a suspicious package was delivered to Emergency Medical Services Station 17 on Thursday, Jan. 3, emergency personnel quickly responded to the incident and confirmed that no harmful substances were present.
“A citizen received a package and was concerned about it and brought it to the EMS station for evaluation,” Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said. “The package was tested and cleared of any harmful substances.
“Please remember the best practice is to call 911 if you received a suspicious package so that the proper team will respond to your location,” Rybinski said.
The City of Sebring Fire Department engine crews, along with Chief Robert Border and Assistant Chief Dirk Riley, responded to the incident, Captain Austin Maddox said. Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor and Highlands County battalions 2 and 4 arrived on the scene to assist, he said.
“EMS crews were not at the station at the time and were asked to stay away from the station until the incident was resolved,” Maddox said. Medic 17-1 and Medic 17-2 were out responding to calls.
The person who brought the package thought that it smelled weird, Maddox said.
The hazmat team can generally identify substances within 30-60 minutes, he said. Gas monitors and thermal imaging are some of the tools they use. Sebring Fire Department has various suits that are used depending on the type of hazardous material that they are encountering.
How to respond to suspicious packages and hazardous materials
Some packages are welcome gifts or are filled with necessary supplies while other packages may contain hazardous materials. What should you do when a package arrives? Ask yourself the following simple questions, Maddox said:
• Was I waiting on a package to arrive? (Did I order something from Amazon?)
• Was it sent by someone I know?
Although the citizen brought the package to the EMS station, the best practice is to leave a suspicious package where it is and call 911, Maddox said. “Don’t touch it or go near it. Don’t transport it, smell it or shake it.
“Contact 911 and dispatch will send the appropriate authorities,” he said. “We have a hazmat team we can utilize, and the county has one too. We can call the county for mutual aid.
“If the package is inside a room or building, get outside,” Maddox said. “Once they [hazmat technicians] are on the scene, they can start identifying the package or hazardous material.”
“Thankfully, all the calls we have responded to for suspicious packages have turned out to be malicious,” Riley said.
“We do annual refresher trainer [for hazmat]. There are different levels of training depending on rank,” Riley said. “We currently have 11 hazmat technicians for the City of Sebring, and we have six more enrolled.”
The training for those six individuals is scheduled to be completed by mid-January.
