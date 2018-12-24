SEBRING — Crews with Highlands County Fire Rescue and Sebring Fire Department stayed busy all day Saturday and into Sunday morning with home fires.
Between 7:30 a.m. Saturday and 5:30 a.m. Sunday, county and city fire crews responded to three home fires in the Sebring area.
Those fires were a prelude to a fourth fire on Monday morning, the day of Christmas Eve, in Sebring Resort Mobile Home Community on State Road 17, where a resident received burns and had to be treated at a hospital.
Monday’s fire was the third fire in as many days where Sebring Fire Department was the lead agency, and the fourth fire in three days in and around Sebring.
Lambeau Avenue
At approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday, units from West Sebring Stations 9 and 10, along with DeSoto City Station 19, rolled to a house fire in the 1500 block of Lambeau Ave.
Sebring Fire Department, Station 15, also got a call to assist with mutual aid, said Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox.
Highlands County Public Safety Director/Fire Chief Marc Bashoor said he asked for the mutual aid, since Lambeau Avenue is very close to Sebring Fire Station 15.
West Sebring volunteers and city paid firefighters found the fire in the confined plenum space of the attic. They had to tear out the ceiling and use hose lines to get at it, according to county reports.
Bashoor said it was some kind of electric failure that burned through one of the roof joists.
“The homeowner had been smelling smoke for a while and finally decided to call the fire department,” Bashoor said. “It’s a good thing, because that fire was about ready to get out (of the attic).”
Bashoor said although the residents were displaced, the American Red Cross was not called since the residents have family living in the immediate area, who could put them up until repairs could be made on the house.
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services treated firefighters, providing a cardiovascular check for all volunteer and paid firefighters working in the unusually cool 45 degree F weather.
Along with Bashoor, EMS Chief Dustin Fitch and other county staff were on the scene.
Lemon Avenue
Sebring’s second fire Saturday was at 11:30 p.m. in a single-story home in the 800 block of Lemon Avenue.
Maddox said Sebring fire crews were on their way back from a medical call when then got the call for the fire. They arrived two minutes and two seconds later.
Flames were showing, Maddox said, but fire crews had the fire out in just less than four minutes.
Because of a suspicious source, Maddox said the fire department called in agents of the Division of State Fire Marshal to investigate.
That case is still open.
Rose Avenue
Sebring’s third fire in less than 24 hours was 5:37 a.m. Sunday in a two-story home on the corner of Rose Avenue and Orange Street.
That was a five-and-a-half-minute response, Maddox said. It took another two minutes to get water on the fire, and approximately 47 minutes to get the fire out.
That house was condemned, Maddox said, but had heavy smoke and flames coming out of it.
It was believed that squatters were in the house, but fire crews did not find anyone when they did an initial search.
Fire crews put out a fire in a back bedroom, then attacked a fire in a room just above it, which had caught as a result of the flames in the first-floor room.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said police officers did see someone escape out the back door when they arrived, possibly a squatter.
However, he wandered off during the incident. Hart said officers are looking for that person with questions in regard to the fire.
Maddox said the State Fire Marshal is also investigating that fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.