By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — They are bright red, say “FIRE” and come weigh a total of 40 pounds, with the added helmets and first aid packs.
Still, if Sebring city firefighters ever get a call to provide emergency medical care and evacuation at an active shooter situation, they have the ballistic vests they started seeking last year.
Assistant Sebring City Fire Chief Dirk Riley said the $23,998 grant, awarded to the department on April 4 this year by Firehouse Subs, has bought 26 vests and helmets — one for every firefighter on every shift — which include first-aid/triage packs to stabilize and evacuate victims at the scene of a violent attack.
Riley said the new equipment, far from having any connection to recent local events, represents a new nationwide standard for fire and emergency medical departments. Sebring Fire Department’s application started in 2018, almost a full year before Sebring’s first mass shooter incident.
In February 2018, the National Fire Prevention Association put out its NFPA 3000 Standard for an Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response Program, otherwise called “ASHER.”
Riley said it contains an outline for ballistic protective gear along with tactics to provide medical support to injured quicker than usual, because personnel can then operate closer to the scene.
According to the standard, when law enforcement sets up a perimeter consisting of three separate zones reflecting the level of danger — cold, warm and hot — firefighters wearing ballistics gear can now safely enter the “warm zone.”
Once there, they may quickly offer first aid and life saving emergency treatment to victims by applying tourniquets and/or trauma bandages.
This helps prevent further loss of life by letting firefighters get to victims faster while ensuring their own safety.
Once the new standard came out, Sebring Fire immediately started looking into a grant to equip the whole department, Riley said.
By April 4, the grant was awarded.
By July 19, the department had its first training with the new equipment at a drill at Sebring Middle School, while school was out of session.
The drill included Sebring Police Department, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Highlands County Fire Rescue and the Highlands County School District.
Superintendent of Schools Brenda Longshore told the Highlands News-Sun afterward that the “active shooter drill” went extremely well.
Riley said the new gear can be worn under or over bunker gear, but most calls needing ballistic vests will not be fire calls, he said.
Unlike the bunker gear, the vests will not be packed in the firefighters individual gear bags, Riley said.
Instead, they will remain available on each truck, kept separate from other personnel gear to keep the vests from getting dropped, scuffed or otherwise damaged.
The vests have to stay in good condition, Riley said, for when they are needed.
