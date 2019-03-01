SEBRING — Enjoy delicious barbecue today and Saturday and support Sebring High School’s athletic and academic programs during the 2019 Sebring Firemen Inc. BBQ Festival.
On Friday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. people can enjoy mouthwatering barbecue and desserts from several food trucks. The festivities will be held at 781 Magnolia Ave., in Sebring, near the SHS baseball field.
Admission is free, but people may purchase Pig Bucks to use as currency to buy food from vendors. With $1, people can purchase one Pig Buck to use when purchasing barbecue.
“We will have several food trucks and barbecue vendors for people to stop by and grab a bite to eat,” J.C. Shoop, one of the event organizers, said. “This year for the BBQ Festival we have lots of fun activities planned for all ages.
“The Joy FM will be joining us Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at their booth playing music all day,” Shoop said. “The highlight of Friday night’s activities will be the California Toe Jam Band, playing from 6-9 p.m.”
On Saturday, the festival starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. “Saturday is a jam-packed day featuring the following events: the Highlands County First Responders’ BBQ Cookoff Competition, Classic Car Show, People’s Choice Pulled Pork Competition and live music,” Shoop said. “Vendors will also be selling great barbecue.
“We have eight first responder teams from around Highlands County participating in the competition,” Shoop said. “They will be competing for the best ribs, best chicken, and People’s Choice Award for pulled pork.”
The car show kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs until noon. “We are planning on a great turn out this year for the classic car show,” Shoop said.
This year’s event will offer more activities for children. “A big thanks to Taylor Rental for providing the 45-foot-long X-Factor inflatable obstacle course,” Shoop said.
“Cornhole boards will be set up for the attendees to play, and Sheri’s Shave Ice will be joining us all weekend long,” he said.
All proceeds for the BBQ Festival will be given to Sebring High School’s athletic and academic programs.
