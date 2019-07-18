The 20th Annual Sebring Firemen, Inc Memorial Golf Classic is presented by AXA Advisors and Home Depot.
The Classic will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and a cannon start at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds to benefit student athletics.
The Memorial Classic is a four-person scramble format that is flighted by handicap. The event will cost $85 per player. The entry fee includes a golf cart, two mulligans, range balls and prizes. Food and beverages will be provided on the course.
There will be a pre-tournament mixer at the Sun ‘n Lake Restaurant on Friday, Aug. 9 starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be early registration and heavy hor d’ oeuvres.
The Firemen’s Memorial Golf Classic was created to raise money for student-athletes. The Tournament began with just 140 golfers and has doubled over the past twenty years. Due to the growth of the tournament it required two courses and Sun’n Lake is the perfect fit with the Deer Run and Turtle Run courses able to accommodate the large field.
“Sebring Firemen Inc. was established in 1927 and our charge is to help young people,” Sebring Firemen Inc. Tommy Lovett said at last year’s tournament. “This tournament generates $25-35,000 dollars a year. Our motto is we return every dollar we receive back over to the kids. We are blessed that we have an organization that believes in children. We really do not put an emphasis on the winning and losing. We try to focus on the fundraising. The players want to do well but once the players are on the course it is out of our hands. When the golfers finish we have food, drinks, prizes, and a raffle. We have been at Sun ’n Lake for about thirteen years. Sun ’n Lake goes out of their way to take care of us and we give them a lot of business. We have a wonderful relationship and they have a beautiful clubhouse and courses.”
Sign up before the tournament fills up.
Deadline for entry Aug. 7. Please make checks payable to Sebring Firemen, Inc. P.O. Box 1981 Sebring, FL 33871. Entries may be faxed to Sebring Firemen, Inc at 863-385-7773. For more information please call 863-382-2255.
